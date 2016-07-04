DP
Sep 10, 2016
Excellent delivery.\n\nFantastic external sources with clear and precise explanations from a graphical viewpoint.\n\nGreat range of industry expertise and professionals within the appropriate fields.
RJ
Aug 2, 2017
With this course I have been able to better understand the role of energy in the development of the countries, and in a clear and simple way I have managed to understand how renewable energies work.
By Aarne G•
Jul 4, 2016
The course is out of touch with reality and systematically underplays the Paris Agreement, progress of renewable energy and EU emissions mitigation, says absolutely nothing about climate science. At times the attitude is down right hostile and disgusting. Will share these observations widely. We are in a climate emergency and need to do everything we can. When I was taking this course, my city is going through severe flooding and the country is in yellow alert stage due to abnormal thunder storms. You should be ashamed of yourself for pushing this garbage.
By Amnuaysak T•
Oct 15, 2017
Professor Giacomo LUCIANI is very knowledgeable in this field and he has ability to present the topics in an easy and understandable way. We learnt this course with full understanding of the course content.
The course content is very good. It covers the basic topics that one should know about the issue so that they can use it being the stepping stone to search for deeper and specific relevant information/knowledge.
Thank you very much for your contribution.
By Maria S•
Jul 26, 2021
REALLY LIKE THE COURSE AND THE PROFESSOR. THE ONLY SERIOUS DRAWBACK IS THE OUTDATED INFORMATION. UPDATING AT LEAST ONCE A YEAR IS HIGHLY NEEDED
By Anand V•
Aug 10, 2020
The course teaches some very useful lessons in economic conservation. You'll learn a lot, and you will think critically.
Fundamentally, though, it has flaws. Some videos (esp. in Weeks 2 and 3) are extremely long and hard to follow. In addition, you cannot review wrong answers on quizzes. While I understand that it prevents cheating before one passes, it also means you cannot find out what answers you missed after passing. Finally, some of the quizzes have very few attempts per time period (128 hours is too long to wait, in my opinion).
By Aditya•
Jul 29, 2019
It could have been less focused on the energy policies of the countries of the Europe and European union.
By Vincent E K•
Apr 28, 2018
The course was very interesting. And as i completed the Certificate of Energy & Finance from HEC in 2015, It was what i needed as a refresh of information. However, all the data in the course is dated from 2014. Since then, the energy landscape changed and i was expected a better overview on this. I was expecting an update to date or at least late 2016 early 2017.
The scope is very good, but the information needs to be more up to date
Thank you
By Dhana R M•
Jan 25, 2019
This course provides an acceptable beginners introduction to a broad range of energy issues. The lectures given by Professor Giacomo Luciani are interesting, as are most of the interviews with other experts.
The content on oil, gas and EU energy policies are okay for a beginner-level course. However the topics on renewable energy and nuclear seem to be under-developed and could have been better. Overall, much of the material is based pre-2014 data and needs to be updated in order for the course to continue being relevant.
About 50% of the course material comes from external public domain sources like YouTube and Vimeo, with most of them being rather short and superficial. There are several broken links and a few videos are available only in French with no subtitles.
Long-standing comments on the forums regarding issues with the content and assessments do not appear to have been addressed.
By Carlos A•
Nov 11, 2017
This course gave me a better understanding on Geopolitics of Energy and a clear view of the energy trends with regards to oil, carbon, gas, renewables and nuclear. I feel more prepare to understand the debate between de-carbonization via renewables, energy efficiency, less pollutant energy sources (such as gas) and the dependence on traditional energy sources such as Oil. It was also very interesting to listen directly from the experts their points of view and the issues that need to be tackled first. The role of Russia and the emerging new leaders and potential providers of GAS, Shale Oil, and the new frontiers on innovation. I do recommend this course to anyone who has something to do with a Job related to any source of energy, either on the upstream, the downstream of oil/gas/carbon, on the Government, on Energy Agencies, on the Global warming side, or even in the Environment protection and Climate change defenders side. We all are part of the same planet and it is of outmost importance for all to understand each other.
By Romel T•
Aug 2, 2017
By Buwaneka D•
May 22, 2021
recommended for beginners and all enthusiasts.
By Federico B•
Jul 31, 2020
I enjoyed the course and I enjoyed Prof. Luciani and his guests. I much appreciate the efforts of Science Po to create this MOOC. The quiz assessments at the end of each week are also helpful however some I suggest that each quiz notably for the week on oil and the week 8 be revised in terms of their pertinence and accuracy, it seems to me that some questions are ill formulated or do not make sense. It would be good to correct these in order to warrant for a full 5 star course!
By Marcos O•
Aug 9, 2020
Content is very good, although in a very introductory level.
Quizzies are veryyyy bad. Questions aren’t clear enough, and could be easily fixed.
By Loïc P•
Jan 6, 2022
This course is well-designed, interesting and perfect for anyone seeking to learn about the current challenges of the energy sector. I recommend it without any hesitation. However, a few aspects should be improved: 1) the quality of at least two videos is mediocre, inaudible (even though I have a C2 proficiency english level); 2) some questions of the quizzes are not properly formulated and are thus confusing; 3) the quizzes' corrections do not provide any explanation, which is quite frustrating - I expected more than "you're wrong" from a Science Po Paris MOOC exam correction. Apart from that, the course is really clear and covers objectively all the relevant aspects of the topic.
By Alex M•
May 6, 2018
The pace is slow and the tone is unenthusiastic and backward looking. The content is generally sound but could do with freshening, particularly with respect to oil markets and OPEC/Russia vs American shale, solar's downward cost curve and energy storage developments. Incentives for renewables (feed-in tariffs etc) are not covered. There are better International Energy modules on Coursera than this one.
By Marjori P•
Nov 27, 2018
The content is ok but the course is messy and badly produced. Lots of links to go to Youtube videos and the accents are a bit too strong to understand sometimes. The graphics in the videos sometimes are barely eligible.
By Erik C K•
Oct 20, 2021
very disorganized course, without clear direction, and many lectures too long and unclear what their added value was. Many of the quiz questions were poorly formulated such as to be difficult to understand.
By Sondos A C•
Jan 18, 2017
Its a hard course, and u may only take the quizzes twice every week.
By Spencer M•
May 26, 2020
The course lectures, outside videos, and readings are mostly very good and hit key points in understanding the material. The professor usually does a very good job in summarizing important ideas. I very much enjoyed the course and will be able to use the added knowledge in my career.
I really liked the case studies, such as when we talked about the natural gas relationship between Russia and Europe or the discussion of sanctions against Iran. However, I really would have liked to see a discussion of Venezuela at some point to look at its unique position and problems, which are so much connected to its abundant energy resources. There wasn't enough discussion of South America in my opinion, although I did find the insights on Brazil very interesting.
The course quizzes are an area that needs improvement. Some of the quizzes have questions that are poorly phrased such that the answer is not clear based on the provided material i.e. there are sometimes multiple answers that could be right or the right answer isn't worded carefully enough. (I remember the quiz on renewables being particularly frustrating.)
Thanks for a useful course!
By Charlotte J•
Apr 27, 2017
I learned a lot! Very interesting, educative, relevant and up to date issues/infos, eventhough it is not a 2017 course. The structure of the course makes a lot of sense. I enjoyed the teacher, easy to listen to. This course taugh me (as expect) about international politics through topics such as the difficult situation of gas pipelines. However it also encouraged me dig deaper on subject that should matter to any citizen. In fact, I found myself researching about my country's energy mix or recent green buildings in my city. Finally, I learned about technical and alternative option such as portable and safe nuclear energy -it did not even cross my mind that nuclear would be anything else than huge reactors -tricky to stop.
By Alejandro P•
Feb 4, 2020
This is a great course if you're interested in learning the introductory concepts of international energy. Not only does it provide a great backdrop of the past, but also where we should be going in the future. The course gives a well-balanced view about all aspects of the energy sector, from supply to consumption, and often delves in to technical aspects of the sub-sectors it covers. Lastly, this course is great for understanding the climate challenges that the world faces today, and the steps that need to be taken in order to start reversing the negative impacts of CO2 emissions.
By Cristian C F•
Dec 17, 2020
The Politics and Economics of International Energy MOOC provided by Sciences Po on Coursera was absolutely a great experience of e-learning. The course is focused on a variety of current issues, from #nuclearenergy to #decarbonisation and #energytransition. It is really important nowadays to understand the energy policies made at the international level and how the energy market works. I truly believe that is essential to provide a more #resilient, #green and #affordable future for the next generations. Thanks, Sciences Po and professor Giacomo Luciani, for this brilliant course!
By VOYANT•
May 11, 2021
A very useful course to understand the fundamentals of energy technologies, markets and policies. I think it is an ideal training course to begin in this sector, and it will give you access to many other subjects. Do not underestimate the basis of politics and economics of energy which will help you build a strong knowledge in this field.
On top of that, Professor Luciani is very clear in his explanation and will help you moving forward. Personally, I found that it was a bit longer than the estimation from the school. But it is worth taking time!
By Yin A•
Apr 27, 2020
This is very helpful and opened my eyes to a lot of things. I am not very well-versed with the current economics and status of the energy industry and this course really helped me a lot.
I finally know now that I should be more environmentally aware, conscious in my decisions and picking energy sources that can leave excessive carbon footprints and that SEA is pretty much reliant on coal still. My gained knowledge can help me further my aspirations and career goals in the Energy industry especially now that we're dealing with climate change.