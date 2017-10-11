The Global Energy and Climate Policy course offers an introduction to the theoretical and practical understanding of how energy and climate change policies are designed, shaped, advocated and implemented. As energy markets go truly global, domestic energy policies are becoming more and more entangled with wider issues of international governance. Concurrently, the urgent need to mitigate and adapt to climate change and transition to a low-carbon future is adding a further layer of complexity.
University of London
The University of London is a federal University which includes 18 world leading Colleges. Our distance learning programmes were founded in 1858 and have enriched the lives of thousands of students, delivering high quality University of London degrees wherever our students are across the globe. Our alumni include 7 Nobel Prize winners. Today, we are a global leader in distance and flexible study, offering degree programmes to over 50,000 students in over 180 countries. To find out more about studying for one of our degrees where you are, visit www.london.ac.uk
SOAS University of London
SOAS is the world’s leading institution for the study of Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and offers a truly global perspective. With its vast repository of knowledge and expertise on our specialist regions, SOAS is uniquely placed to inform and shape current thinking about the economic, political, cultural, security and religious challenges of our world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The future of fossil fuels in a carbon-constrained world
This week introduces the concept of a carbon-constrained world, considering how it links to energy policies and the future of fossil fuels. It will also discuss the role of technologies such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) and how different stakeholders, in developed and developing countries, perceive the need to decarbonize energy systems.
The nuclear option: the solution to the energy/climate conundrum?
This week introduces the competing cases on economic, environmental and political aspects of nuclear power as part of the global energy mix and its role in meeting both energy security and climate change mitigation needs.
Up-scaling renewable energy: policy incentives
This week discusses the growing role of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. It introduces the range of fiscal and other policy tools that governments’ use to promote an increase in the production and consumption of renewable energy.
Energy and climate governance: two become one?
This week addresses how energy and climate governance are becoming more inter-related. Climate change is a global collective action problem whereas energy is more often associated with state based priorities. However, emissions from fossil fuel energy have global impacts and pose a challenge to the international community at-large.
Very interesting course. I'd recommend to update the reading material more frequently in view of continuous developments relating to climate change.
What a wonderful course that links and integrates the tenets of climate change and energy policy I recommend that different people should attempt this program and explore its beauty
The course has provided the excellent knowledge about the need to switch over from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources to save our environment, climate and also strong economy in coming futures.
An excellent corse which is very well designed to educate a person with current scenario and responsibilities towards global energy and climate policy so as to enable formation of public policies.
