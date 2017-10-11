About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The future of fossil fuels in a carbon-constrained world

3 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The nuclear option: the solution to the energy/climate conundrum?

2 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Up-scaling renewable energy: policy incentives

2 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Energy and climate governance: two become one?

2 hours to complete
