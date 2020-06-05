ST
Oct 14, 2021
The course has provided the excellent knowledge about the need to switch over from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources to save our environment, climate and also strong economy in coming futures.
SN
Apr 22, 2019
I loved the course. It is very important for beginners to understand climate change and policy before committing to their careers and this course if perfect for people diving deep into this sector.
By Maria E R•
Jun 5, 2020
This course has not met my expectations. First of all, it is not mentioned anywhere in the description that it is an interview-based course. I think this is important information that you should include in the description. In my opinion, a set of interviews does not qualify as a course, but rather as a debate. People are providing opinions and not facts.
Another important point is that several of the links on the reading material are outdated and do not work.
On a happy note, I find that Ms Felicia Jackson has been excellent in her discussion.
By Katrin H•
Feb 22, 2018
Excellent overview on global climate and energy policy. I liked the peer reviews for assessments, and the fact that different perspectives have been presented during the course. Just one recommendation: Some of the documents, videos and readings were not up to date but date from around 5 years ago, it would be nice to update those resources - especially for the section on the interlinkage between climate and energy policy, an area in which fundamental changes have happened over the last few years. Overall, I can strongly recommend this course !
By Rozan B•
Oct 28, 2019
Great articles and super interesting videos! It really taught me a lot I didn't know about energy policy. Only thing that bothered me is that my bought certificate is signed by professor 'John Doe', which is of course something I cannot share on Linkedin or my resume. Aside from that: highly recommended!
By Nicole F B•
Nov 5, 2020
This course is truly helpful for those who would like to learn more about energy and climate policy. I appreciate how the modules and topics were presented in a form of various interview.
By Jonathan R•
Jul 12, 2020
I stopped taking the course because a major portion of the course was reviewing and commenting on other participants contributions. Nearly all of my peers I reviewed copied and pasted from other sources. Additionally, many of the sources used in the training were dated and in an industry such as Energy and climate policy, dated sources leads to older non-innovative information
By Phitcha P•
Feb 2, 2019
Well-established, Im an energy engineering, I took this course I wanna be an expert in climate policy as well.
By Dr. P k•
Feb 16, 2018
This is a highly informative course. Course is well-structured with uptodate information.
By James G•
Apr 19, 2018
This course gives a great summary of many of the current policy issues around climate while giving a good basic introduction into any scientific or jargonistic concepts. I also thought is was good that many of the experts interviewed gave different opinions, showing both sides of each debate. Each week takes a different issue and there is a good balance between video and readings.
By Mateo S•
May 25, 2020
The contents of the course are not entirely up to date, but they are great for an inital approach to climate policy. The dynamics of the course is appropriate, since fellow learner feedback makes you think of other aspects you had not considered.
By Mora T G•
Jun 5, 2020
It´s quite outdated
By Joel•
Mar 31, 2020
This was a great learning experience. Being in the Energy field myself, I was intrigued to learn how the world functions when it comes to regulating policies and trading Energy on a large scale. Peer-peer grading is a first-timer for me and I must say it's a great way to learn more and get another perspective on a given week's topic. I'm going to purchase this course for the work put into this. Great work!
By Soraia M•
Oct 6, 2020
Dear Mr. Harnald Heubaum and collaborators,
Thank you so much for your time in developing this amazing project. This course is a perfect way to understand why sustainable energies and shaping our daily life. Moreover, if you are a beginner this course gives you a clear view of some points of view. Although I believe that this course is more or less three years old, the ideas work for our present days, struggles are still remaining in our daily life and Institutions (both local and international), have not addressed these problems properly. This gets intensified in developing countries.
By Romaine G•
Sep 30, 2020
This free MOOC is outstanding, one of the most informative I have studied in Coursera on this topic. Videos are well structured and readings are well chosen and extremely dense of information. However, note that it does NOT take 40 minutes each week to read those, some documents are up to 50 pages long (and there are 3 of those each class).
@Mr Heubaum, maybe you could update some readings, which are often a bit old (2014) and have broken links.
Thank you for the course!
By Franziska A•
Sep 25, 2020
I enjoyed attending the course on global energy and climate policy. Through the videos and the peer evaluation of the weekly work, the course had a personal component of being part of a community. Every week, I was happy to see Dr. Harald Heubaum and his colleagues again. The course is very well structured, it allows each participant to enter the topic at his or her individual level and develop further. Many thanks for this excellent experience!
By Kerri B•
Jul 1, 2020
This was an excellent course. The format was excellent, diverse opinions and research were presented throughout, and I have learned so much about an area I truly care about. The tasks were challenging, but not too advanced given I had never studied policy before. The peer review system was also excellent because it enables a collaborative approach where students are located all across the world. I will definitely do another SOAS MOOC.
By Lukasz K•
May 19, 2020
It was a highly professional and demanding course conducted by experts in their field. I have learnt world's leading energy and climate policy science in a truly international environment. This course gave me a solid research background and challenged me with intensive workload. I also had an opportunity to learn how to feedback my peers' research which will be a highly transferable skills that I will utilise in my career.
By NATHANIEL J•
Jul 23, 2020
A great course for me. The concept of energy security and how it speaks to climate change was well explained. The opportunities and challenges of integrating energy and climate policy and governance. The purpose this integration serves. The available and desirable policy interventions for integrating and up-scaling renewable energy production. The benefits and challenges of these policies were some my major takeaways.
By Amy C E•
Jul 13, 2020
This was a really interesting course! I found that it to be really engaging and challenging which made completing the assignments enjoyable. The lecture content and readings were really good and this course exceeded all expectations I had. I would highly recommend this course to anyone interested in the field and thank the lecturers and staff who made the course so enjoyable and shared their knowledge.
By Saptarshi M•
Jul 24, 2020
Basic understanding of global energy and climate policy can be achieved through this course. The interviews of various experts from the industry is worth watching. The course content is quite helpful for the learners who want to improve their knowledge in climate policy issues. As a nuclear engineer, I think, the interview content of the nuclear energy chapter is little weak compared to other issues.
By Tamara R P•
Aug 13, 2017
Thank you for such a great course. The videos and debates were very enriching and relevant. It challenged me to think and research further into the present status quo on climate policy, we need more awareness if we are to improve our future through climate change and energy policy! Long way to go but let's ourselves contribute towards a better future through our energy consumption and choices
By Daniela C•
Apr 15, 2020
I found the course content and structure very appealing. I enjoyed very much the lectures with different perspectives and the accompanying course readings to go further in depth into the subjects. The prompts for the written pieces were thought provoking and helped engage further with the subject matter. Look forward to more courses like this from the University of London SOAS.
By Stephen J•
Apr 15, 2020
A very well presented and interesting course on a vital topic for everyone. I feel much better informed about the issue of fossil fuels and ways to reduce the damage the CO2 they produce is doing to the planet. It was an easy course to understand while still giving detailed information about the issue. There's plenty of follow up info to be read if you want to do it as well.
By José P D C A•
Jul 20, 2020
Great course! Every week topic is addressed with a diverse quantity of videos and lectures for further research. The main questions that Dr. Heubaum states in his videos cover a wide range of issues regarding every weekly topic. You'll find this course of great value if you're interested in the sustainability field (especially climate change and energy).
By Ketsebaout D•
Feb 2, 2021
I really enjoyed taking this course. The videos were incredibly informative and very well designed. The readings were also very relevant to the topics that were discussed in the videos. I appreciated the flexibility that came with doing this course online. I was able to learn a lot; both from the lessons and from other participants in the course.
By Angelika M D•
Aug 23, 2020
I really enjoyed how the discussions were facilitated and I appreciated the required assessment after every lesson because it encouraged me to analyze the global climate and energy context and think of policies and resources that must be developed as we consider a low-carbon future. The resources provided are very helpful in my work as well.