Dr. Harald Heubaum is Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Global Energy and Climate Policy at the Centre for International Studies and Diplomacy (CISD), SOAS, University of London. His research focuses on organizational change and innovation in global energy and climate governance, energy and climate policy in the Asia-Pacific and Europe, low-carbon cities and urban resource management, and low-carbon finance. He convenes CISD’s MSc degree in Global Energy and Climate Policy both online and on-campus. https://www.soas.ac.uk/staff/staff72232.php