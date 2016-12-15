Learn about diverse and integrated markets for primary energy, and the essential considerations driving business leaders and policy makers in development of global energy resources.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Demand for Energy
Energy is the capacity to do work. In this most essential sense, energy is a basic human need. We will consider how technological innovations have increased the ability of mankind to do work, but only by increasing our demand for various sources of energy. We will examine the determinants of demand for primary energy resources as well as the distribution of demand around the globe.
Energy Supplies and Market Allocations
A broad range of primary resources are used to satisfy our need for energy. Accessing these resources depends on many factors, including available technologies and skills, and a number of political factors. We will address these factors as well as issues and trends in energy supply.
Key Capabilities for Energy Business - Fossil Fuels
A range of technological and commercial factors determine accessibility and utilization of conventional energy resources. These lectures review considerations essential to the development of various fossil fuel sources of energy, including coal, oil, gas, and shale gas.
Key Capabilities for Energy Business - Alternative Resources
A range of technological and commercial factors determine accessibility and utilization of unconventional energy resources. These lectures review considerations essential to the development of alternative sources of energy, including nuclear and various renewable resources.
Great introduction to the world of energy business. Provides the basic tools one needs to further analyse energy firms and markets.
Excellent course. Well structured and good assignments that emphasize practical business skills. Would love to see another course with more finance involved
Excellent course with good and relevant study material. Explanation of topic through video is excellent.
Lots of great information. The 2 case studies really help me understand how best to use the tools presented.
