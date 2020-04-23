About this Course

University at Buffalo

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Energy Touches Everything

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Energy Sources

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Energy & Utility Solutions

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 48 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Adaptation

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

