This course provides a broad view of the evolving nature of energy and the influence of cost, availability, sustainability, technical advancements, lifestyle, and concern over the environment. Learners get a peek into our energy history, recent technical and societal advancements in clean energy, and some of the more important adjustments we have seen and will continue to see. It includes a discussion of how our energy infrastructure adapts to the changing landscape while managing costs, often deploying a new workforce while providing highly reliable grid power necessary for a robust and competitive economy. Material covers current and future workforce opportunities.
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Energy Touches Everything
We will discuss the concept, scope and types of energy. We will explore energy's origins, uses, and evolving sources along with the properties and effects of greenhouses gases and their global warming potentials.
Energy Sources
We will discuss ultimate sources of energy and potential uses for certain sources of energy. We will review energy timelines and the economics involved with energy, along with stabilizing pricing.
Energy & Utility Solutions
We will discuss innovations in energy as well as the movement and storage of energy along with supply and demand.
Adaptation
We will focus on workforce opportunities and preparation for a future in energy fields.
TOP REVIEWS FROM ENERGY: THE ENTERPRISE
This one is a really great one. I've got a lot of insights and initiative for my interest and further journey with Renewable sectors. Conversationalists are really a great kick to follow through.
Great course , genuinely insightful and pleasantly fresh syllabus and content .Really enjoyed the laid back style of Martin Casstevens . Overall a very satisfying course. Many thanks.
Thanks to Coursera !!!! This course was really helpful. From the fundamentals every thing was explained very clearly.
This course was absolutely delightful. Very informative as well. I do wish it was looked at from a global perspective but asides from that it was amazing.
About the Energy Production, Distribution & Safety Specialization
This specialization provides introductory knowledge about the energy industry and associated career opportunities, whether you are interested in a utility technician or utility worker role, or emerging green energy solutions. It is intended for those considering a career in the field, and people already working in the industry who have less than three years of experience and have not completed similar training. Through four courses, learners receive an overview of electric power systems, natural gas, safety practices, and the energy industry as a whole. To learn more, please watch the overview video by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=2Yh9qIYiUDk.
