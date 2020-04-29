This course arms you with basic utility industry safety knowledge. You will be educated about personal protective equipment, fire safety, hazardous materials and their symbols. You will gain insights to recognize the importance of a safe work environment.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Basics
In the first module, we will be talking about safety and its history, and we’ll see how we can play a role in enhancing it. Let’s face it, at the end of the day, we all want to live and work in environments in which we feel safe. An ideal workplace is an environment in which you feel safe and you are able to maximize your productivity.
Hazards & Response
General procedures have been written to cover a wide array of workplace situations, yet every possible workplace situation has not been addressed. Therefore, it is imperative employees are conscientious about recognizing possible hazards, evaluating them, and controlling them.
Preparing for Hazards in the Workplace
In this module we’ll start by learning how to recognize potential hazards in the workplace, then we’ll determine what equipment is necessary to stay safe and comply with the laws & regulations.
Safety Administration & Management
this course is very useful . by the help of this courses we know about proper safety precaution\n\nwho is responsible for labour safety\n\nWHATS is the responsbility whom?
I really enjoyed this course and more informative about the industry standards also. Skills achieved from this course can be utilized more for my career development.
The fantastic course I have complited. I have understood in which way peoples enrich their thinking ability by taking course. Thank you COURSERA.
Very Knowledgable and very well prepared. Covered almost all the basic and necessary requirements and regulations regarding employees safety at the work place.
This specialization provides introductory knowledge about the energy industry and associated career opportunities, whether you are interested in a utility technician or utility worker role, or emerging green energy solutions. It is intended for those considering a career in the field, and people already working in the industry who have less than three years of experience and have not completed similar training. Through four courses, learners receive an overview of electric power systems, natural gas, safety practices, and the energy industry as a whole. To learn more, please watch the overview video by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=2Yh9qIYiUDk.
