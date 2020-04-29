About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Energy Production, Distribution & Safety Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Basics

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Hazards & Response

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Preparing for Hazards in the Workplace

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Safety Administration & Management

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes

