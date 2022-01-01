About this Specialization

5,984 recent views
This specialization provides introductory knowledge about the energy industry and associated career opportunities, whether you are interested in a utility technician or utility worker role, or emerging green energy solutions. It is intended for those considering a career in the field, and people already working in the industry who have less than three years of experience and have not completed similar training. Through four courses, learners receive an overview of electric power systems, natural gas, safety practices, and the energy industry as a whole. To learn more, please watch the overview video by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=2Yh9qIYiUDk.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Electric Power Systems

4.7
stars
6,626 ratings
1,651 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Natural Gas

4.7
stars
2,110 ratings
435 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Safety in the Utility Industry

4.7
stars
2,027 ratings
419 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Energy: The Enterprise

4.7
stars
970 ratings
174 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University at Buffalo

Placeholder

The State University of New York

Placeholder

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder