No prior experience required.
Energy Production, Distribution & Safety Specialization
Establish the foundation for an energy job. Acquire fundamental knowledge and insights of the evolving power industry
Offered By
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Participants engage in exploratory opportunities and preparatory steps, creating a roadmap to achieve personal goals related to an energy industry career. The result is a tangible artifact for participants to include in their professional portfolio and leverage relevant prospects.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Electric Power Systems
This course familiarizes you with standards and policies of the electric utility industry, and provides you with basic vocabulary used in the business. It introduces the electric power system, from generation of the electricity all the way to the wall plug. You will learn about the segments of the system, and common components like power cables and transformers.
Natural Gas
This course will educate you in the characteristics and properties of natural gas, preparing you with the ability to summarize gas system components and new pipeline technologies. You will be enabled to grasp the key factors behind formation of the natural gas industry and the historical use of natural gas. Ultimately, you will be able to identify gas and carbon monoxide safety procedures.
Safety in the Utility Industry
This course arms you with basic utility industry safety knowledge. You will be educated about personal protective equipment, fire safety, hazardous materials and their symbols. You will gain insights to recognize the importance of a safe work environment.
Energy: The Enterprise
This course provides a broad view of the evolving nature of energy and the influence of cost, availability, sustainability, technical advancements, lifestyle, and concern over the environment. Learners get a peek into our energy history, recent technical and societal advancements in clean energy, and some of the more important adjustments we have seen and will continue to see. It includes a discussion of how our energy infrastructure adapts to the changing landscape while managing costs, often deploying a new workforce while providing highly reliable grid power necessary for a robust and competitive economy. Material covers current and future workforce opportunities.
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
