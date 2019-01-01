Profile

Ilya Grinberg

Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Ilya Grinberg specializes in Electric Power Distribution Systems design and analysis and has 44 years of industrial and academic experience. He received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Moscow State University of Civil Engineering (Russia) in 1993 and MSEE from National University Lviv Polytechnic (Ukraine) in 1979. He is Professor of Engineering Technology at SUNY Buffalo State where he teaches in the areas of power systems, electric machines, and power electronics. Dr. Grinberg authored and co-authored three books and over 44 refereed publications and is a member of editorial board for International Journal of Computational Problems in Electrical Engineering. He is a Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) (www.ieee.org) and IEEE program evaluator for ETAC ABET (www.abet.org). He is a recipient of SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellent in Scholarship and Creative Activities.

    Courses

    Electric Power Systems

