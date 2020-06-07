This course familiarizes you with standards and policies of the electric utility industry, and provides you with basic vocabulary used in the business. It introduces the electric power system, from generation of the electricity all the way to the wall plug. You will learn about the segments of the system, and common components like power cables and transformers.
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Basic Electricity
Electricity is a term that covers all the phenomena caused either by static electric charge or by the movement of charge (current) and the electrical and magnetic fields associated with that.
Generation, Transmission, & Distribution
Electrical energy is transmitted and distributed via overhead lines and underground cables operating at different voltage levels. It is necessary to mesh networks to ensure dependable supply for consumers even if individual transmission paths fail.
System Design & Switching
Circuit breakers are complicated electromechanical devices and must be serviced regularly. So that work on them can be perform safely, switches are installed before and after them.
Renewable Energy & Smart Grid Technologies
Our nation’s electric power infrastructure that has served us so well for so long – also known as “the grid” – is rapidly running up against its limitations.
Thanking you sir for providing this course by seeing my financial aid form.I learned more subject from lectures and i could clarify my doubts through these lessons of power system.Thank you so much.
The contents are good however the exercises some times ask for questions not directly explained throughout the videos. This made me feel like I was not paying attention but that was not the case.
It helps me to know different sector and works of electricity. I think the students who wants to study in electrical engineering should do this course to know the basic of electricity.
Interesting course to understand the basics of electricity and the grid. I think that the facts related to renewable energy should be more up to date since this is a sector that evolves very rapidly.
This specialization provides introductory knowledge about the energy industry and associated career opportunities, whether you are interested in a utility technician or utility worker role, or emerging green energy solutions. It is intended for those considering a career in the field, and people already working in the industry who have less than three years of experience and have not completed similar training. Through four courses, learners receive an overview of electric power systems, natural gas, safety practices, and the energy industry as a whole. To learn more, please watch the overview video by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=2Yh9qIYiUDk.
