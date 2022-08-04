This is an application-oriented course explaining the various aspects of power distribution, indoor and outdoor equipment up to 33kV. The course adopts a cross-disciplinary approach to ensure that the learners understand site execution, testing and commissioning. Throughout the course, safety aspects have been emphasized in every area of work. This course blends with conceptual knowledge covering the latest technological trends like SCADA & automation.
Basic understanding of Electrical engineering
- Electrical Commissioning
- Interdisciplinary coordination skills
L&T EduTech
In the world of engineering and technology, change and advancements are happening at the speed of light. Academia needs to keep pace with this change and career professionals need to adapt. This is the need gap L&T EduTech will fill. The vision for L&T EduTech is to be the bridge between academia and industry, between career professionals and ever-changing technology. L&T EduTech firmly believes that, only when these need gaps are filled, will we have truly empowered and knowledgeable workforce that will lead India in the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Types & Methods of Distribution
Let's begin this course by knowing the Distribution Lines, the Primary and Secondary Distribution Types, all the data that is required for good distribution system design, and the types of the distribution lines.
Types of loads & Distribution of Power
Before we learn about the distribution lines construction, its very important to know the types of consumers, the load details and the losses that occur. This helps to design and implement an efficient distribution system. This module covers all those details that is required before we go for distribution line design.
Green Field Construction of OH Lines
This modules covers aspects of Green Field Construction of Overhead Lines. It takes a tour from selection of the equipment to testing, installation and commissioning.
Distribution Line - Components
This modules covers all the components of a Distribution line. This ranges from in detailed topics on Poles, Structures, Insulators and Conductors, Aerially Bunched cables, Lightening Arrestor and Horn Gap Fuse.
About the A Practitioner's Approach to Power Distribution & Automation Specialization
Our specialization is a blend of basic and emerging technology in the power distribution sector through two unique courses. First course is Electrical Power Distribution wherein we deal from concept to commissioning level, give exposure to the learners statutory regulations, the different distribution equipment like distribution transformers, pole mounted substation, auto reclosure, sectionlizers, Compact Substation, Ring Main unit. Today we are moving more of digitalization and our specialization covers the automation in distribution sector which is being implemented by different electricity boards in Indian and across the globe.
