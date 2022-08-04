About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
A Practitioner's Approach to Power Distribution & Automation Specialization
Basic understanding of Electrical engineering

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Electrical Commissioning
  • Interdisciplinary coordination skills
Basic understanding of Electrical engineering

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

L&T EduTech

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Types & Methods of Distribution

Week 2

Types of loads & Distribution of Power

Week 3

Green Field Construction of OH Lines

Week 4

Distribution Line - Components

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

