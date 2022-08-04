- Maintenance Engineering
- Planning Engineer
- Design engineer
- Construction engineer
- Electrical Commissioning
- Interdisciplinary coordination skills
- Understanding of electrical schemes
- Design concepts
- Construction methodology
- Holistic design/engineering approach
A Practitioner's Approach to Power Distribution & Automation Specialization
Start your Career in Power System. Master Strategies in Power System
What you will learn
Design, erection, and commissioning - MV/LV distribution system.
Route Survey and Pole marking,Selection and quantify distribution poles
Selection, sizing and laying underground cables
Exposure to Distribution Automation System
Able to prepare Single Line Diagram (SLD)
Able to prepare substation layout with different bus bar schemes and erection key diagram (EKD)
Able to design protection schemes for substation
Able to design earthing and lightening protection layout for substation
Interface engineering with Civil and Mechanical disciplines.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Concepts are explained through videos shot at actual construction site whever possible. All the Courses under the Specialization has any photographs (taken from actual site) and animation vidoes to help learners visualize whats being explained.
The use of audio visual effects to explain industrial concepts along with site videos will give the learners feel of how equipment look at substation.
L&T EduTech highly recommends this specialization to be taken by Students and Industrial Practitioners with basic knowledge on power system
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Electrical Power Distribution
This is an application-oriented course explaining the various aspects of power distribution, indoor and outdoor equipment up to 33kV. The course adopts a cross-disciplinary approach to ensure that the learners understand site execution, testing and commissioning. Throughout the course, safety aspects have been emphasized in every area of work. This course blends with conceptual knowledge covering the latest technological trends like SCADA & automation.
MV Substation - An industrial approach (PART-A)
This tailor-made certificate course on MV Substation Engineering is curated by the Subject Matter Experts and practitioners of L&T, and is structured pragmatically to help the learner understand the industry practices in carrying out the engineering for substations and selection of various substation equipment in accordance with Indian & International Standards. In addition, it covers the electrical safety rules, safe operating procedures and an overview of maintenance practices to give a holistic understanding of the subject.
MV Substation - An industrial approach (PART-B)
This tailor-made certificate course on MV Substation Engineering is curated by the Subject Matter Experts and practitioners of L&T, and is structured pragmatically to help the learner understand the industry practices in carrying out the engineering for substations and selection of various substation equipment in accordance with Indian & International Standards. In addition, it covers the electrical safety rules, safe operating procedures and an overview of maintenance practices to give a holistic understanding of the subject.
L&T EduTech
In the world of engineering and technology, change and advancements are happening at the speed of light. Academia needs to keep pace with this change and career professionals need to adapt. This is the need gap L&T EduTech will fill. The vision for L&T EduTech is to be the bridge between academia and industry, between career professionals and ever-changing technology. L&T EduTech firmly believes that, only when these need gaps are filled, will we have truly empowered and knowledgeable workforce that will lead India in the future.
