Learner Reviews & Feedback for Electrical Power Distribution by L&T EduTech
About the Course
This is an application-oriented course explaining the various aspects of power distribution, indoor and outdoor equipment up to 33kV. The course adopts a cross-disciplinary approach to ensure that the learners understand site execution, testing and commissioning. Throughout the course, safety aspects have been emphasized in every area of work. This course blends with conceptual knowledge covering the latest technological trends like SCADA & automation.
This course helps learners know the Electrical distribution system and master as a Construction Engineer/Planning Engineer and Commissioning Engineer .
This course gives the learners insights about:
1. Electrical distribution methods
2. Types of loads
3. Green Field Construction of Overhead Lines
4. Distribution Line Components
5. Concepts of Auto reclosers and Sectionalizes
6. SCADA in detail...