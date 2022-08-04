Chevron Left
Back to Electrical Power Distribution

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Electrical Power Distribution by L&T EduTech

About the Course

This is an application-oriented course explaining the various aspects of power distribution, indoor and outdoor equipment up to 33kV. The course adopts a cross-disciplinary approach to ensure that the learners understand site execution, testing and commissioning. Throughout the course, safety aspects have been emphasized in every area of work. This course blends with conceptual knowledge covering the latest technological trends like SCADA & automation. This course helps learners know the Electrical distribution system and master as a Construction Engineer/Planning Engineer and Commissioning Engineer . This course gives the learners insights about: 1. Electrical distribution methods 2. Types of loads 3. Green Field Construction of Overhead Lines 4. Distribution Line Components 5. Concepts of Auto reclosers and Sectionalizes 6. SCADA in detail...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder