About this Specialization

The course “Electrical Power Generation” enables the learner to understand the power sector scenario from generation, transmission, and distribution components. The learner will have an overview of generation from thermal power plants, its auxiliaries, and the control strategy adopted in the generation plant, which will give a virtual feel of the power sector functioning. Through the “Power Transmission System with Industrial Applications” course, learners will focus on the structure of the Indian Grid system, modelling and performance of AC Transmission lines along with the structural aspects of transmission lines. Power system protection plays a crucial role in establishing reliable electrical power systems. With the advances in protection and communication technology in recent decades plus the strong increase of renewable energy sources, the design and operation of power system protection systems has become even more challenging. This course provides an up-to-date presentation of the role of protective relays in protecting the power system equipment. This course also speaks about latest trends in Switchgear technologies like Gas Insulated Substation, Substation Automation with IEC 61850 protocol. This course provides a theoretical summary along with examples of real engineering applications to a variety of technical problems, thereby bridging the gap between the theoretical advances, experimental validations, and practical engineering.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Electrical Power Generation - An Industrial Outlook

Course2

Course 2

Basics of Electrical Protection System

Course3

Course 3

Advanced Study of Protection Schemes and Switchgear

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

L&T EduTech

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder