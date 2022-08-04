- Construction methodology
- Understanding of electrical schemes/ switchgear
- Design concepts
- Holistic design/engineering approach
- Interdisciplinary coordination skills
- Protection Schemes
- Numerical Relays
- Electrical Protection and Equipments
- Substation Automation System
Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization
Start Career in Power System. Master Strategies in Power system
What you will learn
Overview of generators and auxiliary system, electrical aspects in a thermal power plant (balance of plants) and related power plant control system
Indian grid scenario, transmission line parameters with real case study, modelling of transmission line parameters using MATLAB
Modern Trends in Electrical Design of EHV, modelling of transmission lines, mechanical design of AC transmission line
Protection system from generation, transmission to distribution including switchgear practical aspects and Gas Insulated Substations
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will develop the skill to work across power system generation, transmission and protection domains of power producing companies. Learners will be able to apply this knowledge, be it design field or Operations and Maintenance field in any power sector.
