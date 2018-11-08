RS
May 9, 2020
The course was very easily explained including all the minor details it's like a journey of powers system where you get to know about all the key elements required to have the knowledge in this field.
MM
Jan 17, 2020
What an Extraordinary Course, I really appreciate meeting with such a skilled professor and a tutor too.\n\nThough his main focus was on the USA and quiz were mainly focusing on the USA not globally.
By Muhammad F A•
Nov 8, 2018
an informative course but unfortunately the instructor looks like he is in the process of reading from a teleprompter rather than teaching in an engaging manner.
By Ramya R•
Mar 14, 2019
Course syllabus is easier and no difficulty in completing the assignment with the provided material.
Most of the questions are straightforward question not a twisty one.
Some questions and choices are confusing, unable to get clear idea what exactly it meant for.
Content focuses on US electric power system only. It will be useful if worldwide data given related to power system.
By Vatsal S P•
Nov 2, 2018
Very theoretical and is simply a set of speeches and not lectures.
It is a more of a seminar than a course and hence learning is very difficult.
By C D•
Feb 1, 2019
This course is really helpful for my career. I learned depth of knowledge compared to regular classes from our college
By GAURANG M S•
Feb 21, 2020
well, Thank you very much learn this course for electrical engineering i am now able to understand the power system after finish this course . I hope in future i learn more course like this
By Muhammad Q T•
Nov 11, 2018
This course is a good one for people interested in electricity generation and its utilization.
By S A R•
Apr 8, 2020
A very brief yet informative session on the basics of power systems which gives an insight into the concepts of basic electricity, power systems, switchgear, Smart grid and Renewable technologies
By D M•
Jan 25, 2019
Overall this provided some great introductory information. My only problem was the instructor was hard to listen to at times as you could tell he was just reading from a script. Suggestion: there is one instance in the copy during the busbars section where "busbars" is typed out "buzz bars". It may be helpful to change that for people since it was a quiz question.
By Rohan S•
May 10, 2020
By Faisal P•
Mar 6, 2020
I had a great time and got alot to learn. Each and every topic was covered in detail and instructors explanation was beyond everything. Each and every concept was delivered in a proper manner.
By María J B•
May 15, 2019
Amazing content but it would have been better if instead of filming a well-known professor reading mechanically some sentences on a screen, he took the time to explain with his own words, gestures, natural intonation what was being said.
For me, it was better to just read the transcriptions than to watch the video.
Other than that, great!
By Niranda W•
Jan 8, 2019
Great entry course. Very easy for those that do not have a background in the subject. I am currently in the process of transitioning industry. It was good for a refresher overview.
By ABHIJEET S Y•
May 31, 2020
This course brings in some viable concepts to your knowledge and also helps to persuade in the forthcoming technology of renewable sector of energy.
By Muohsien A•
Jan 30, 2019
The course is very nice and very helpful
I recommend studying this course.
By Sai A o E E•
Dec 4, 2018
REAL KNOWLEDGE CAN BE EARN ONLY BY YOUR COURSE. THANKS
By SUPRIYA•
Jun 19, 2020
It was an interesting course, learned a lot of concepts which I haven't heard of earlier with regards to Influencing People in the corporate world. Overall it has been a great learning experience.
By SUBRAMANI C•
Mar 13, 2019
OVERALL SYLLABUS COVERAGE IS GOOD
QUESTIONS STANDARD MAY BE IMPROVED
SYLLABUS DEALTS ONLY ABOUT THE US POWER SYSTEM NETWORK DATA
OPTIONS FOR SOME QUESTIONS ARE NOT CLEAR
By Dhrumil v•
Aug 14, 2020
THIS COURSE IS REALLY HELPFUL TO LEARN ABOUT ELECTRIC POWER SYSTEM. THE EXPLANATION IS EXCELLENT AND ALSO TEST IS HELPFUL
By Angel B p•
Aug 2, 2020
Soy de Ecuador graduado de la carrera de ingeniería en electricidad, y este curso ayuda y complementa de una manera global y sencilla el área de los sistemas eléctricos de potencia, muy buen curso y excelente docente. recomendado para quienes se quieran iniciar en este campo.
I am from Ecuador graduated from the electrical engineering career, and this course helps and complements in the global and simple way the area of electrical power systems, very good course and excellent teacher. Recommended for those who want to start in this field.
By Daniel P O•
Jun 26, 2020
This was a great introduction to the Energy Industry, it has sparked an greater interest in me for this industry. My favorite aspect of the course design are the small self-check quizzes following each video, it helped me digest the content at a manageable pace. I appreciated the focus on green technologies, and although the material is by now slightly outdated, the information contained remains relevant. This class is well worth the time and money for those interested in this line of work.
By folepe d h•
Dec 4, 2018
I attribute a better grade simply because the course is very explicit for those who reside in the USA, and for us Africans who follow these courses, it is not so obvious of the contextualizes but offers us an opportunity to touch the loan. American infrastructure. For a pensive hypothesis, I request as far as possible a scholarship opportunity after this specialization for an upgrade to presential and if possible guided tours to better understand the equipment and technologies.
By Fazla Z A•
Jul 27, 2020
Interesting course to understand the basics of electricity and the grid. What an Extraordinary Course, I really appreciate meeting with such a skilled professor and a tutor too. Though his main focus was on the USA and quiz were mainly focusing on the USA not globally.
By Pavan K R•
May 23, 2020
The course was very insightful. Instructor taught the course content in a beautiful manner. I learnt many interesting things from the course which is related to real-life mechanisms. Overall, I am satisfied from the learning and takeaways with this course.
By Ganesh k•
Aug 1, 2020
Thanking you sir for providing this course by seeing my financial aid form.I learned more subject from lectures and i could clarify my doubts through these lessons of power system.Thank you so much.
By PARMAR N•
Jul 19, 2020
It's so awesome experience to study with coursea and it's so understanding and so much experienced faculties are here to teach in a very reliable with easy memorisable system. I really like that 😊