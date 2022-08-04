About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization
Beginner Level

To be Successful in this course, you should have basic knowledge on Electrical Terminologies

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Protection Schemes
  • Numerical Relays
  • Electrical Protection and Equipments
  • Substation Automation System
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization
Beginner Level

To be Successful in this course, you should have basic knowledge on Electrical Terminologies

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

L&T EduTech

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Overview of Protective Relays

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 134 min)
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Instrumentation Transformers

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 141 min)
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Overcurrent Protection Relays

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 131 min)
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Differential relays and system grounding protective relaying

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 95 min)

About the Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization

Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder