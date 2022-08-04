Power system protection and switchgear plays a crucial role in establishing reliable electrical power systems. Improperly designed protection systems can lead to major power failures. Due to the increasing dependency of electricity, such power failures can have a serious impact on society and the economy. Application knowledge of power system-protection is key when it comes to optimizing the reliability level of electrical infrastructure. With the advances in protection and communication technology in recent decades plus the strong increase of renewable energy sources, the design and operation of power system protection systems has become ever more challenging. The course provides an up-to-date presentation of the role of protective relays in protecting the power system equipment. It provides a theoretical summary along with examples of real-life engineering applications to a variety of technical problems, thereby bridging the gap between the theoretical advances, experimental validations, and practical engineering.
This course is part of the Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization
Skills you will gain
- Protection Schemes
- Numerical Relays
- Electrical Protection and Equipments
- Substation Automation System
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Overview of Protective Relays
3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 134 min)
3 hours to complete
Instrumentation Transformers
3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 141 min)
3 hours to complete
Overcurrent Protection Relays
3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 131 min)
2 hours to complete
Differential relays and system grounding protective relaying
2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 95 min)
About the Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization
