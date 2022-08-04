Learner Reviews & Feedback for Basics of Electrical Protection System by L&T EduTech
About the Course
Power system protection and switchgear plays a crucial role in establishing reliable electrical power systems. Improperly designed protection systems can lead to major power failures. Due to the increasing dependency of electricity, such power failures can have a serious impact on society and the economy. Application knowledge of power system-protection is key when it comes to optimizing the reliability level of electrical infrastructure. With the advances in protection and communication technology in recent decades plus the strong increase of renewable energy sources, the design and operation of power system protection systems has become ever more challenging. The course provides an up-to-date presentation of the role of protective relays in protecting the power system equipment. It provides a theoretical summary along with examples of real-life engineering applications to a variety of technical problems, thereby bridging the gap between the theoretical advances, experimental validations, and practical engineering.
This course gives the learners insights about:
1. Electrical Protection Schemes
2. Numerical Relay and Algorithm
3. Optical Instrument Transformers...