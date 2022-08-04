This course concentrates and details about Transmission line protection, Generator protection, Transformer protection & Bus bar protection. This course extends numerical protection along with switchgear details.
This course is part of the Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Transmission Lines Protection
2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 95 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Generator Protection
2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 74 min)
3 hours to complete
Transformer and reactor protection
3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 120 min)
2 hours to complete
Bus Bars Protection, Load Shedding and Frequency Relaying
2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 90 min)
