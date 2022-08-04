About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

L&T EduTech

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Transmission Lines Protection

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 95 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Generator Protection

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 74 min)
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Transformer and reactor protection

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 120 min)
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Bus Bars Protection, Load Shedding and Frequency Relaying

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 90 min)

About the Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection Specialization

Power System: Generation, Transmission and Protection

