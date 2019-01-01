Tom Russo is an Energy and Environmental expert with extensive experience at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. He is well versed in natural gas, LNG, oil and hydropower projects, environmental impact assessment, related markets and physical/cybersecurity. He has a reputation as an outstanding teacher and strategist who can explain complex subjects to students of all ages. Mr. Russo is a native of Brooklyn, New York. He earned a MBA in Finance from the George Washington University and a MS in Biology from the University of Alabama. Tom is also a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and a member of the U.S. Association for Energy Economics and International Association for Impact Assessment.