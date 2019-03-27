This course will educate you in the characteristics and properties of natural gas, preparing you with the ability to summarize gas system components and new pipeline technologies. You will be enabled to grasp the key factors behind formation of the natural gas industry and the historical use of natural gas. Ultimately, you will be able to identify gas and carbon monoxide safety procedures.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Exploration of Natural Gas
This module covers the basics of Natural Gas. We will follow a molecule of natural gas from the ground to the burner tip.
Natural Gas Processing, Transmission & Storage
In this module, we're going to continue describing the natural gas supply chain. We'll cover natural gas treatment and processing, then we'll talk about natural gas transmission and storage.
Liquefied Natural Gas, Distribution, & Construction
This module covers Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and the basics of natural gas pipelines and utility.
Safety & Customer Service
In this module, we will cover natural gas distribution systems, including pipeline incidents monitoring, as well as customer service and qualifications.
This Specific course on Natural Gas has helped me much to gain insight into Natural Gas Business Cycle, starting from NG production, through treatment, processing, and to consumer's burning tip.
Pretty basic and very informative course.The assessments could have been more content related than just asking about numbers from case studies.Otherwise a nice course.
It was a very great experience to learn the basic components of natural gas how different utilities work and what are the different roles played by the different personnel.
Its detailed level of explanation. Every module is shorter in duration which helps quick level of understanding and increases interest level! Thanks for the wonderful and interactive course
About the Energy Production, Distribution & Safety Specialization
This specialization provides introductory knowledge about the energy industry and associated career opportunities, whether you are interested in a utility technician or utility worker role, or emerging green energy solutions. It is intended for those considering a career in the field, and people already working in the industry who have less than three years of experience and have not completed similar training. Through four courses, learners receive an overview of electric power systems, natural gas, safety practices, and the energy industry as a whole. To learn more, please watch the overview video by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=2Yh9qIYiUDk.
