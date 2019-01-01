The State University of New York Logo

The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.

Courses and Specializations

Applied Digital Literacy
Applied Digital Literacy Specialization

Available now

Blockchain
Blockchain Specialization

Career Brand Management
Career Brand Management Specialization

Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM)
Data-Driven Decision Making (DDDM) Specialization

Digital Manufacturing & Design Technology
Digital Manufacturing & Design Technology Specialization

Energy Production, Distribution & Safety
Energy Production, Distribution & Safety Specialization

Improving Leadership & Governance in Nonprofit Organizations
Improving Leadership & Governance in Nonprofit Organizations Specialization

Leadership for Public Health Crises
Leadership for Public Health Crises Specialization

Akshay Sivadas

Co-Founder and CEO, Quicware
Quicware
Amber M. Winters

Assistant Dean for Communications and Marketing
Graduate School of Education, University at Buffalo
Amy Giaculli

Assessment Specialist
SUNY Empire State College
Amy Moore

Program Manager
SEAS, University at Buffalo
Andrea C. Wade, Ph.D.

Provost and Vice President, Academic Services
Monroe Community College
Anne Reed

Director of Microcredentials and Badging
University at Buffalo
Bina Ramamurthy

Teaching Professor
Computer Science and Engineering Department
Brenda Hoffman, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor of Practice
Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science®
Brian Carlisle

CEO and co-founder
Precise Automation
Brittany O'Dea

Senior BI Analyst
Delaware North
Bruce Pitman

Professor
Materials Design and Innovation
Bryan Sajecki

Information Literacy Librarian
University at Buffalo Libraries
Cherie van Putten

Instructional Designer
Center for Learning and Teaching, Binghamton University
Christine Kroll, PhD

Assistant Vice Provost & Director of Center for Educational Innovation
Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Communication
Cynthia A. Tysick

Head of Education Services
University at Buffalo Libraries
Dr. Cyndi Burnett

Associate Professor
Creative Studies
Dr. John F Cabra

Associate Professor
Creative Studies
Dr. Bidhan Chandra

Professor
Business, Management & Economics
Dr. Valeri Chukhlomin

Professor
SUNY Empire State College
Dr. Anant Deshpande

Associate Professor
SUNY Empire State College
Dr. Michele Forte

Associate Professor, SUNY Empire State College
Community and Human Services
Dr. Dana Gliserman-Kopans

Associate Professor
Literary and Cultural Studies
Dr. John M. Beckem II

Associate Professor of Finance and Management Studies
State University of New York, Empire State College
Dr. Thomas P. Mackey

Professor
SUNY Empire State College
Dr. Kymn Harvin Rutigliano

Associate Professor
SUNY Empire State College
Dr. Margaret Anne Schedel

Associate Professor
Music
Erin O'Hara-Leslie

Chairperson/Assistant Professor/Grant Program Director
SUNY Broome Medical Assisting & Health Studies
Gabrielle Fitzgerald

Executive in philanthropy and global health
Gerry Meehan

Former GM & Sr. VP, Buffalo Sabres Hockey Association
Greg Fabiano

Professor
Department of Counseling, School, and Educational Psychology at The State University of New York at Buffalo
Helen Drew

Professor of Practice in Sports Law
School of Law
Holly Justice

Career Counselor
University at Buffalo Career Services
Howard Schneider

Dean
Stony Brook University School of Journalism
Ilya Grinberg

Professor
Engineering Technology
In Gu Kang

Assistant Professor
Isabelle Bichindaritz

Associate Professor
Computer Science
Jessica Kruger, Ph.D., CHES

Clinical Assistant Professor
Department of Community Health and Health Behavior
Joan Decollibus

Instructor
Enterprise Studies & Digital Design
Jocelyn Swick-Jemison

Information Literacy Librarian
University at Buffalo Libraries
Junsong Yuan

Associate Professor and Director of Visual Computing Lab
Computer Science and Engineering
Kelsey O'Brien

Information Literacy Librarian
University Libraries, University at Albany
Ken English

Deputy Director
Sustainable Manufacturing and Advanced Robotic Technologies Community of Excellence
Kevin Williams

Vice Provost and Professor
Psychology - University at Albany
Kimberly B. McLain, Ph.D.

Curricula Course Developer, MOOC; Assistant Professor
SUNY Broome Medical Assisting & Health Studies
Melissa Clarke

Neal Abrams

Associate Professor
Chemistry
Nicole Thomas

Information Literacy Librarian
University at Buffalo Libraries
Peter Baumgartner

Operational Excellence Director
The Center for Industrial Effectiveness
Peter Small

Founding Director
Global Health Institute, Stony Brook University
Prof. Vic Murray, PhD

Adjunct Professor
School of Public Administration, University of Victoria
Prof. Yvonne Cafik Harrison, PhD

School of Social Work, University at Buffalo
Professor Trudi Jacobson

Distinguished Librarian; Head, Information Literacy Department
University Libraries, University at Albany
Radhakrishna Dasari

Instructor
Department of Computer Science
Rahul Rai

Associate Professor
Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
Richard Stempniak

Associate Professor
Engineering Technology
Roberta (Robin) Sullivan

Teaching & Learning Strategist
University Libraries, University at Buffalo
Samantha Penta, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor
College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity
Sanjay Goel

Associate Professor & Chair
Information Technology Management, School of Business
Sara Behdad

Associate Professor
Engineering School of Sustainable Infrastructure & Environment
Shambhu Upadhyaya

Professor
Computer Science and Engineering
Tera Doty-Blance

Instructional Designer
Teaching Resource Center
Tom Russo

President
Tural Sadigov

Lecturer
Applied Mathematics
William Thistleton

Associate Professor
Applied Mathematics
