This course introduces you to the fundamentals that power the Decentralized Financial (DeFi) System. Our goal is to have you walk away an informed user of the applications, tools & techniques underlying the DeFi System.
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Essentials & Foundations
This course is part of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) for Everyone Specialization
Taught in English
You will learn how to use cryptocurrencies on a test network.
May 2024
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, we introduce the concept of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and the fundamentals that power the DeFi system. Additionally, we explore decentralized identity and how to mange it to transact on an Ethereum, blockchain-based test network.
In this module, we will explore smart contracts, enabling technologies, and the scaling solution offered in Ethereum Layer 2.
We discuss Decentralized Applications (DApps) and the role of Web 3.0 technologies in this module. We also explore crypto-related features on a centralized exchange.
In this module, we focus on the use of coins and tokens as cryptocurrencies. We also explore the evolution of standards.
