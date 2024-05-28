The State University of New York
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Essentials & Foundations
The State University of New York

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Essentials & Foundations

This course is part of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) for Everyone Specialization

Taught in English

Bina Ramamurthy

Instructor: Bina Ramamurthy

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

17 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • You will learn how to use cryptocurrencies on a test network.

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, we introduce the concept of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and the fundamentals that power the DeFi system. Additionally, we explore decentralized identity and how to mange it to transact on an Ethereum, blockchain-based test network.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 assignment

In this module, we will explore smart contracts, enabling technologies, and the scaling solution offered in Ethereum Layer 2.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 assignment

We discuss Decentralized Applications (DApps) and the role of Web 3.0 technologies in this module. We also explore crypto-related features on a centralized exchange.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 assignment

In this module, we focus on the use of coins and tokens as cryptocurrencies. We also explore the evolution of standards.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 assignment1 programming assignment

Instructor

Bina Ramamurthy
The State University of New York
6 Courses265,308 learners

Offered by

The State University of New York

