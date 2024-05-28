The State University of New York
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) for Everyone Specialization
The State University of New York

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) for Everyone Specialization

Journey into Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Become a participant in an evolving cryptocurrency system.

Taught in English

Bina Ramamurthy

Instructor: Bina Ramamurthy

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from The State University of New York
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Essentials & Foundations

Course 117 hours

What you'll learn

  • You will learn how to use cryptocurrencies on a test network.

Skills you'll gain

Category: use Web3.0 technologies
Category: self-generate decentralized identity
Category: transact on Ethereum
Category: transact cryptocurrency
Category: buy/sell/exchange cryptocurrency

Digital Assets

Course 28 hours

What you'll learn

  • You will learn to transfer cryptocurrencies on a test network.

Skills you'll gain

Category: code ERC-721 NFT token

Decentralized Exchange (Dex) Protocols & Platforms

Course 39 hours

What you'll learn

  • You will learn how to trade in cryptocurrencies and tokens on Dex platforms.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Participate in experimental DeFi cryptocurrency market

Instructor

Bina Ramamurthy
The State University of New York
9 Courses265,453 learners

Offered by

The State University of New York

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions