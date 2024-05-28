This series is intended for individuals interested in participating in the decentralized financial (DeFi) cryptocurrency system. We cover the essential foundations of the DeFi system, explore digital assets, and delve into decentralized exchange protocols and platforms in our three-course series. Students are encouraged to participate on a testnet system to engage with a nontraditional financial system in an experimental capacity.
Applied Learning Project
Participants will transact on testnets ecosystems. This allows for a practical experience. In the series of courses, you will develop an ERC-20 token and an ERC-721 token, customize and deploy them on the Sepolia test network, and explore working with them by executing their functions.