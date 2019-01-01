Dr. Bina Ramamurthy is a Teaching Professor at University at Buffalo, Computer Science and Engineering Department. She has been involved in the STEM area research, curriculum development, and instruction for the past two decades. She is the Program Director of the SUNY approved certificate program in Data-intensive Computing at University at Buffalo. She is the Director of the Blockchain ThinkLab that has been awarded University at Buffalo’s President’s Circle Funding. Bina has designed and implemented emerging technology training programs for diverse industries with international participation including manufacturing, automotive and healthcare. She recently received the Best Teaching Faculty of the Year award (2017) from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Buffalo. She has been the Principal Investigator on four National Science Foundation (NSF) grants and a co-investigator in five Innovative Instructional Technology grants (IITG) from SUNY. She has given numerous invited presentations at prominent conferences in the areas of data-intensive and big-data computing. Bina Ramamurthy received the B.E. (Honors) in Electronics and Communication from Madras University, India, the M.S. in Computer Science from Wichita State University, KS, and the Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University at Buffalo, NY.