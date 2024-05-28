This course is aimed toward individuals with an underlying knowledge of the core elements of DeFi who wish to participate in the Decentralized Exchange (Dex) to transact cryptocurrency. The course covers high-level technical protocols & platforms, and participants can partake experimentally in the emerging nontraditional decentralized financial system.
Decentralized Exchange (Dex) Protocols & Platforms
This course is part of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) for Everyone Specialization
You will learn how to trade in cryptocurrencies and tokens on Dex platforms.
May 2024
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, we discuss the concept of a decentralized financial market and liquidity as it relates to DeFi. We also explore using smart contracts to implement decentralized logic. In addition, we review the roles and responsibilities of participants in decentralized governance.
DeFi is a whole cryptocurrency ecosystem in which the decentralized exchange system exists. This module explores the protocols, or rules of interaction & operational regulations, that exist in this exchange system.
We discuss mechanisms, portals, and technologies that enable the operation of decentralized exchange in this module. We also explore the platforms that are implemented as decentralized applications (Dapps) on various blockchains.
In this module, we focus on DeFi services that have broad global adoption and participation. We explore the interactions at three levels, including 1.) Essential Services, 2.) Staking & Yield Farming, and 3.) Advanced Operations. In addition, we look at the underlying blockchain network that is imperative for their success, safety, security, and proper operation.
