The State University of New York
Decentralized Exchange (Dex) Protocols & Platforms
This course is part of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) for Everyone Specialization

Taught in English

Bina Ramamurthy

Instructor: Bina Ramamurthy

Course

Beginner level

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
What you'll learn

  • You will learn how to trade in cryptocurrencies and tokens on Dex platforms.

Assessments

2 assignments

This course is part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) for Everyone Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, we discuss the concept of a decentralized financial market and liquidity as it relates to DeFi. We also explore using smart contracts to implement decentralized logic. In addition, we review the roles and responsibilities of participants in decentralized governance.

DeFi is a whole cryptocurrency ecosystem in which the decentralized exchange system exists. This module explores the protocols, or rules of interaction & operational regulations, that exist in this exchange system.

We discuss mechanisms, portals, and technologies that enable the operation of decentralized exchange in this module. We also explore the platforms that are implemented as decentralized applications (Dapps) on various blockchains.

In this module, we focus on DeFi services that have broad global adoption and participation. We explore the interactions at three levels, including 1.) Essential Services, 2.) Staking & Yield Farming, and 3.) Advanced Operations. In addition, we look at the underlying blockchain network that is imperative for their success, safety, security, and proper operation.

Instructor

Bina Ramamurthy
The State University of New York
