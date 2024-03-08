EDUCBA
Decentralized Application (DApp) Development
Decentralized Application (DApp) Development

This course is part of Building DApps In Ethereum Blockchain Specialization

Taught in English

Instructor: EDUCBA

What you'll learn

  • Understand the concept of Decentralized Applications (DApps) and their significance in blockchain technology.

  • Learn DApp front-ends using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, emphasizing best practices for DApp development.

  • Explain smart contracts for secure, automated payment processing.

There are 3 modules in this course

This module provides a comprehensive introduction to building Decentralized Applications (DApps) using Hardhat, an Ethereum development environment, and the Ether.js library. You'll learn the fundamentals of DApps, explore the features and capabilities of Hardhat, and delve into the powerful Ether.js library for seamless interaction with the Ethereum blockchain.

This course is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of User Interface (UI) design and development for Decentralized Applications (DApps). It covers the principles of effective UI design for DApps, practical implementation using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and the integration of Web3.js to create functional and user-friendly DApp interfaces.

This module dives into key topics essential for mastering the art of decentralized application development. Over three hours, you'll gain an in-depth understanding of managing user data and state in DApps, handling transactions and payments, and practicing popular smart contract development techniques. By the end of this course, you'll be equipped with the skills needed to create feature-rich, secure, and user-friendly decentralized applications.

