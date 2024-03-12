EDUCBA
Building DApps In Ethereum Blockchain Specialization
Crafting Decentralized Applications with Expertise. Empower Your Development Skills to Build Decentralized Applications on the Ethereum Blockchain

What you'll learn

  • Master the art of creating smart contracts using Solidity, enabling you to automate processes

  • Gain proficiency in designing and building decentralized applications (DApps) that leverage blockchain technology

  • Learn how to integrate DApps with Web3.js, allowing seamless interaction between users and the Ethereum blockchain

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 4 course series

Introduction to Ethereum Blockchain

What you'll learn

Advanced Smart Contract Development

What you'll learn

Decentralized Application (DApp) Development

What you'll learn

  • Understand the concept of Decentralized Applications (DApps) and their significance in blockchain technology.

  • Learn DApp front-ends using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, emphasizing best practices for DApp development.

  • Explain smart contracts for secure, automated payment processing.

Security and Auditing in Ethereum

What you'll learn

  • Understand and utilize Ethereum security tools and auditing services to enhance smart contract security effectively.

  • Learn effective input validation and error handling strategies to enhance security and reliability in smart contracts.

  • Identify effective penetration testing and code reviews to identify vulnerabilities and enhance security in Ethereum DApps.

Instructor

