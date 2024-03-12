Overview: In this specialization, you will delve into the world of decentralized application (DApp) development on the Ethereum blockchain. Through a series of hands-on projects and expert-led modules, you'll gain proficiency in smart contract development, web3 integration, and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. By the end, you'll emerge equipped with the skills to build robust, secure, and innovative DApps, ready to contribute to the thriving ecosystem of blockchain technology. Our industry partners provide real-world insights and opportunities, ensuring you're prepared for the demands of the blockchain industry.
Target Audience:
Aspiring blockchain developers
Tech enthusiasts interested in Ethereum and decentralized applications
Professionals seeking to expand their skill set in blockchain technology
Learning Objectives:
Master smart contract development using Solidity
Integrate DApps with web3.js for seamless interaction with the Ethereum blockchain
Explore decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and their application in financial ecosystems
Build real-world DApps, including decentralized exchanges, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, and more
Understand the principles of decentralized governance and their implications for DApp development
Applied Learning Project
The projects in this specialization will immerse learners in building real-world decentralized applications (DApps) on the Ethereum blockchain. From creating decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms to implementing non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, learners will apply their skills to address authentic challenges, such as financial inclusion, digital ownership, and decentralized governance, contributing to the advancement of blockchain technology.