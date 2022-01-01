(ISC)²
Skills you'll gain: Network Security, Strategy and Operations, Change Management, Leadership and Management, Strategy, Entrepreneurship, Cyberattacks, Computer Programming, Data Management, Software Security, Security Engineering, Sources, System Security, Mobile Development, Virtual Reality, Sales, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Graphics, Systems Design, Operating Systems, Programming Principles, Communication, Computer Networking, Theoretical Computer Science, Marketing, Cloud Computing
4.8
(128 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Network Security, Web Application, Security, Software Security, Cyberattacks, Software Testing, Security Engineering, Computer Networking, Software Engineering, Computer Programming, Web
4.2
(250 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Network Security, Software Engineering, Web Development, Cloud Computing Security, Full-Stack Web Development, Security Engineering, Security, Computer Programming, Web Application, Computer Networking, Software Security, Web, Cloud Computing, Theoretical Computer Science
4.0
(9 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Analysis, Application Development, Big Data, Budget Management, Business Analysis, Business Communication, Change Management, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Cryptography, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Model, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Database Administration, Database Design, Databases, Decision Making, Design and Product, Econometrics, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, Extract, Transform, Load, Feature Engineering, Finance, General Statistics, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Network Security, Other Programming Languages, Plot (Graphics), Presentation, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Product Design, Programming Principles, Project Management, R Programming, Research and Design, SQL, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Small Data, Software, Software Engineering, Software Security, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, Storytelling, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(58.3k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Backup, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Cyberattacks, Data Architecture, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, File System, Hardware Design, Human Computer Interaction, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Product Lifecycle, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Software, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Security, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality, Writing
4.8
(135.8k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Cloud Computing, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Security Incident Management, Cryptography, Cyberattacks, Data Management, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Mobile Development, Mobile Security, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Python Programming, Regulations and Compliance, SQL, Security, Security Engineering, Security Software, Security Strategy, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Threat
4.6
(14.6k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Cloud Computing, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Security Incident Management, Cryptography, Cyberattacks, Data Management, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Network Architecture, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Regulations and Compliance, SQL, Security, Security Engineering, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(13.5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Meta
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand Management, Budget Management, Business Communication, Communication, Computer Networking, Data Analysis, Database Administration, Databases, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, Finance, Influencing, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Measurement, Media Market, Network Security, Probability & Statistics, Public Relations, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Social Media, Social Media Marketing, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, Writing
4.8
(10.1k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cloud Load Balancing, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Contract Management, Data Management, Databases, DevOps, Entrepreneurship, Google App Engine, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes, Machine Learning, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, Security Engineering, Software As A Service, Software Security, Strategy and Operations, System Security, Systems Design
4.7
(54.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cloud Load Balancing, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Contract Management, Data Management, Databases, Entrepreneurship, Google App Engine, Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes, Machine Learning, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Security, Strategy and Operations, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(53.8k reviews)
Intermediate · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Cloud Load Balancing, Cloud Storage, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Contract Management, Databases, Entrepreneurship, Google Cloud Platform, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, Security Engineering, Software Security, Strategy and Operations, System Security, Systems Design
4.7
(53.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Application security is the term for the security measures taken to make sure data and code within an application are safeguarded from being accessed by unauthorized users or hackers. It's a process that involves developing, adding security features, and testing those features to mitigate risks and guard against threats that have been identified. Application security is critical because of the vulnerabilities of apps, particularly at the network or cloud level. There's increasing pressure from businesses and consumers to maximize security both at the network level and within apps to protect against hacker attacks. Various types of application security include authentication, authorization, encryption, logging, and testing.
If you're interested in helping to guard against the malicious attacks that applications are vulnerable to, learning about application security is a must. Most employers don't have the time for employees to learn the necessary skills on the job. Having firsthand knowledge and a strong grasp of skills like application security testing, computer security incident management, threat intelligence, and digital forensics helps set you firmly on the path to shifting or advancing your IT career. For aspiring developers and app startups, application security is essential for protecting brand image, building consumer confidence, and safeguarding data for your business and your customers.
A career as an application security engineer, application security analyst, or application security manager is only a sampling of the ways you can leverage your skills and knowledge. For example, if you're passionate about helping to shape policy, you might work within software development, helping to architect the process to weave security standards into development. If you prefer working independently, you could become a consultant to companies across all industries, helping them identify security risks and implement security measures to guard against them. Some of the tech giants, including Amazon and Google, actively seek candidates with in-depth knowledge of mobile and Android application architecture, programming languages like Java and .NET, and the ability to think beyond firewalls to pinpoint potential problems and innovate solutions. Similarly, there's demand in finance, healthcare, and the government for application security professionals.
Courses, Guided Projects, and Specializations on Coursera empower you with a solid foundation in key application security concepts like cloud infrastructure security, securing virtual environments, and endpoint device security to help you start your career in the field or advance your skills. If you're just starting out in the field, you can gain a grasp of the fundamentals with courses like Systems and Application Security offered in partnership with (ISC)2 or Security Analyst Fundamentals, offered by IBM. As you gain proficiency, you'll have the option to move on to Guided Projects to gain active experience in Web Application Security Testing with OWASP ZAP or Burp Suite. Interested in gaining a professional certificate? Opt for a Google Cloud Security from Google Cloud or a Cybersecurity MasterTrack Certificate from Arizona State University.