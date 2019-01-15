Module Topics: Malicious Code, Malicious Code Countermeasures, Exploitation, Insider Threats, Spoofing, Phishing, Spam, and Botnet, Malicious Web Activity, Payloads, Malicious Activity Countermeasures, Malcode Mitigation, and Common Mistakes. Malicious Code includes topics like Key concepts, Example Worms, Polymorphic Viruses, Software Exploitation Methods, Scanners, Generations of Antivirus Scanning Software, Generic Decryption (GD) Technology, Behavior-Blocking Software, Antivirus Software on the Firewall and IDS, Code signing, Code Signing Certificates, Sandboxing, Virtual Machine (VM), Social Engineering, Additional Examples of Social Engineering Attacks, and Security Awareness Training. Under the topic of Exploitation, you will learn about Long File Extensions, Fake Icon, Hostile Codecs, and E-mail. In Insider Threats, you will learn about Indicators of Malicious Threat Activity, Countermeasures, Direction, Prevention, and Deterrence Methods, Continual Training, and Insider Hardware Threats. In Spoofing, Phishing, Spam, and Botnets, you will learn about Spoofing, Examples of Spoofing, Phishing, Common Characteristics of Forged E-Mail Messages, Techniques, How Phishing Works, Impact of Phishing, How to Recognize a Phishing E-Mail, Spam, Spam Distribution Channels, How Does Spam Work?, Spam Techniques, Protecting users From Spam, Botnets, How Are Botnets Created?, Botnet-Led Exploits, Botnet Detection and Mitigation, Common Botnet Detection and Mitigation Techniques. In Malicious Web Activity, you will go through topics like Mobomarket Attack, Cross-site Scripting (XSS) Attacks, The Theory of XSS, XSS Attack Vectors, Is the Organization's Site Vulnerable to Cross-Site Scripting? Example of a Cross-Site Scripting Attack, How to check for Cross-Site Scripting Vulnerabilities, Zero-Day Exploits and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTS), Unknown Vulnerabilities management Process, Five Phases of APT, Brute-Force Attacks, Instant Messaging, Infected Factory Builds and Media, man-in-the-Middle Malcode, Malicious Activity Countermeasures, Network Layer, Application Layer, Modified Hosts File and DNS Changes, Inspection of Process, Rootkit, Rootkit Classifications, Behavioral Analysis of Malcode, and Static File Analysis.