About this Course

8,694 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
(ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
(ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

(ISC)²

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Identify and Analyze Malicious Code and Activity

5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 109 min), 18 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Implement and Operate Endpoint Device Security

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Operate and Configure Cloud Security

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 105 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Secure Big Data Systems & Operate and Secure Virtual Environments

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SYSTEMS AND APPLICATION SECURITY

View all reviews

About the (ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)

(ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder