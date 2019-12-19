About this Course

Course 1 of 6 in the
(ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Course 1 of 6 in the
(ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Implement Authentication Mechanisms

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 77 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Implement Authentication Mechanisms

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 66 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Operate Internetwork Trust Architectures

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Administer Identity Management Life Cycle

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the (ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)

(ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)

