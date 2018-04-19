YT
May 2, 2020
The video lectures, readings, and overall course material was very informative and well structured with great examples. I look forward to continuing with the remaining courses towards the SSCP.
HA
Feb 20, 2021
Very clear and informative content, the instructor was brief & clear.\n\nin addition to the videos the course readings and participation was very helpful.\n\nOverall Very good Course.
By María C M•
Apr 19, 2018
This course is a good introduction for the 8 domains to get an SSCP certification, but there is a lack of information to be able to successfully complete the exam and they do not give support materials to complement the video or the readings.
By NIKHIL G•
Nov 13, 2019
I experienced following problems with the course
A. Not only its poor in terms of value-to-money, its also not so worth in terms of value-to-time
B. In videos about 25-30% content is just general/non-technical/not-useful talk.
Things like
"you need to know this as SSCP professionals..."Repeating the content and just reading out whats on slide
C. There is no real link between notes and videos, sometimes they are totally not related and the notes talk about topics out of blue (for eg Windows server concepts after Kerberos Videos)
D. The expected times on notes are always 10 mins irrespective of complexity and contents of the notes
E. The mid video quiz expects you to enter the 3-4 points answers as it is with case and order to be correct
F. Notes for some complex concepts could be better explained with diagrams and flows instead of bullet points.
By Jack H•
Aug 19, 2019
This course is, in my opinion, not really very good at all. Mistakes are common, the pop quizzes are very much phoned in, with the format of many questions being copied-and-pasted from the reading material or video transcripts, but restructured to form a question as quickly as possible. The peer review marking sheet itself had several mistakes, too. Overall, it seems that the course did not get even a single "editing pass" or any form of QA.
Crucially though, I finished it feeling that I had absolutely zero chance of passing the Access Control related portion of the SSCP exam, and that I will need to purchase some books and rely on those heavily to get through the exam - and that really defeats the object of paying extra for a course like this. We've paid for it now, so I'm really hoping that the next module is an improvement over this one.
By Muhammad B•
Jan 25, 2022
This course is a good introduction for the 8 domains to get an SSCP certification, but there is a lack of information to be able to successfully complete the exam and they do not give support materials to complement the video or the readings.
By Nikoleta - A K•
Mar 23, 2019
Nice course , if someone needs an introduction to the access control area and the concepts of it.
Course is useful, partitioned in theme sections , and acknowledges the fact than participants may be completely unaware of access control area.
By Paul O•
Jan 21, 2019
If you wish to gain a very good overview of cyber security access controls, then I would highly recommend this course to you.
By AMER A S•
Oct 26, 2018
i really gain access while going through this course gave me much skills on what i was really hearing about but not knowing the contain but know i got rib of what is the therm bio-metrics means in real world
By Mustafa K•
Jun 3, 2020
ISC2 itself a premium institute providing cyber security training and certification. In this modul they provide qulaity and advance training. sound and video quality is at best. contents are super awesome.
By Yessica T•
May 2, 2020
The video lectures, readings, and overall course material was very informative and well structured with great examples. I look forward to continuing with the remaining courses towards the SSCP.
By Hussain A•
Feb 21, 2021
Very clear and informative content, the instructor was brief & clear.
in addition to the videos the course readings and participation was very helpful.
Overall Very good Course.
By Khulood K F•
Jan 30, 2021
I like this course so much. It's clear, simple and thorough. The best part is the assignment in which you can apply the concepts you have learned in a real life case .
By Yousef A J•
Feb 25, 2021
I want to thank everyone that works in this course it was helpful for me and hopefully will meet in other course
By Borne D•
Mar 16, 2020
Covers everything the young IT security professional should know - Masterfully compiled and presented.
By Lennard W•
Dec 20, 2019
Great Introductory content with adequate coverage of the course material and exam question context.
By PUREUM W•
Sep 25, 2019
기업에서 관리되는 접근제어 방식 중 다양한 모델과 장치들을 알게 되었습니다. 초심자가 처음 접하더라도 어렵지 않게 배워나갈 수 있습니다. 강의 품질이 상당히 좋아요!
By Majd L•
Feb 4, 2022
Informative and valuable course. It gives a high-level overview on access control methods.
By Jeffrey D•
Jun 2, 2019
The videos were a great resource to go along with the book I'm reading with it.
By Imran N•
Aug 18, 2020
If you don't have the (ISC)² certification then your not security expert.
By Mahesh K S•
Feb 3, 2020
Good Course to learn and implement the guidelines about access controls
By Ketu P•
Jun 11, 2020
vary good course ..cover each concepts in detail and deeply manner ..
By Cagatay B•
Jun 22, 2021
It was very effective and a good start for SSCP journey.
By Jamal H A•
Feb 4, 2021
Fantastic training with a lot of valid information
By Jared M S•
May 24, 2020
Excellent course to begin my studies on security
By Abdulkarim A•
Feb 3, 2021
I would like to thank you for this opportunity.
By Eugene v N•
Jul 25, 2019
Some key concepts to understand access controls