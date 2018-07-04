Security operations and administration is the task of identifying an organization's information assets and the documentation needed for policy implementation, standards, procedures, and guidelines to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability. You will understand the process necessary for working with management and information owners, custodians, and users so that proper data classifications are defined. This will ensure the proper handling of all hard copy and electronic information.
(ISC)²
(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)2 offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, programmatic approach to security. www.isc2.org
Understand and Comply with Code of Ethics and Security Concepts
Module Topics: (ISC)2 Code of Ethics, Organizational Code of Ethics, There are usually three types of controls, managerial (sometimes called administrative), Technical (sometimes called logical), and physical (sometimes called operational), Deterrent, Preventative, Detective, and Corrective Controls. Understand and Comply with Code of Ethics: In (ISC)2 Code of Ethics, you will learn about Code of Ethics, and Code of Ethics Canons. In Organizational Code of Ethics, you will learn about how a code of ethics applies to security practitioners, and applying ethical principles. Understand Security Concepts: In Confidentiality, you will learn about consequences of a breach, and ensuring confidentiality. In integrity, you will learn about consequences of integrity failure, availability, and consequences of availability failures. You will also Non-Repudiation. In Privacy, you will understand core guidelines. In least privilege, you will learn about least privilege and cots Applications. You will understand the concept of separation of duties and defense in depth, examples approaches, and additional controls. In Risk based Controls, you will learn about risk assessment data. Security concepts also covers accountability and authorization.
Participate in Asset Management
Module Topics: Life Cycle, Hardware/Software, and Data. In life Cycle, you will learn about the waterfall model, it's benefits and drawbacks, requirements gathering and analysis, requirements definition, system design, implementation, integration, testing, deployment of system, maintenance, additional application development methods, system vulnerabilities, secure development, and acquisition practices, OWASP top ten, guidelines for developers, IT asset management (ITAM), device management, continuous diagnostics and mitigation (CDM), hardware, hardware asset management desired state, hardware asset management data, the SSCP's challenge, impact and results. In Data, you will learn about secure information storage, considerations, encryption vulnerabilities, database encryption, data scrubbing, data deduplication, managing encryption keys, consideration, Information Rights Management (IRM), secure output, data retention and disposal, shredders, security levels, destruction of magnetic media, erasure or reformatting, data wiping, degaussing, and disclosure controls: data leakage prevention.
Implement and Assess Compliance with Controls & Participate in Change Management Duties
Module Topics: Technical Controls, Operational Controls, Managerial Controls, Security Policies, Standards, Guidelines, and Procedures, Implementation and Configuration Management Plan, security Impact Assessment, System Architecture/Interoperability of Systems, Testing Patches, Fixes, and Updates. In technical Controls, you will learn about identification and authentication, logical access controls, public access controls, audit trails. In Operational Controls, you will learn about operational security measures, operational solutions, managerial Controls. In Security Policies, Standards, Guidelines, and Procedures, you will learn about subject-specific security policies, typical policy elements, policy life cycle, components of a security policy, standard guidelines, and procedures.
Participate in Physical Security Operations & Security Awareness Training
Module Topics: Security Awareness Training, Physical Security, Building Security, keys, Locks, and safes, communications and Server Rooms, Restricted and Work Area Security, Utilities and HVAC Considerations, Fire Prevention, Detection, and Suppression. Participate in Physical Security Operations: In Physical Security, you will learn about interior access control elements, and escort and visitor control. In building security, you will learn about doors, perimeter doors, door locks, mantraps, and turnstiles. In Keys, Locks, and Safe, you will learn about types of locks, hi-tech keys, safes, vaults, containers, key control, medeco guide for developing and managing key control. In communications and Server Rooms, you will learn about securing the area, protection from lightning, server rooms, and rack security. In Restricted and Work Area Security, you will learn about restricted work areas, data center security, and the "two- person rule". In Utilities and HVAC Considerations, you will learn about utilities and power uninterruptible power supply, generator, HVAC, air contamination, guidelines, and water issues. In Fire Prevention, Detection, and Suppression, you will learn about fire detection, fire suppression, sprinkler systems, and gas suppression systems.
Great course with applicable examples and data that applies to everyday security operations.
Covers everything the young IT security professional should know - Masterfully compiled and presented.
Thank you. Great course. The instructor breaks everything down, and makes it easy to learn.
it is was fun course, I have learned a lot. Thanks
Pursue better IT security job opportunities and prove knowledge with confidence. The SSCP Professional Training Certificate shows employers you have the IT security foundation to defend against cyber attacks – and puts you on a clear path to earning SSCP certification.
