About this Course

10,757 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
(ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

(ISC)²

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(1,594 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Understand and Comply with Code of Ethics and Security Concepts

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Participate in Asset Management

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 84 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Implement and Assess Compliance with Controls & Participate in Change Management Duties

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Participate in Physical Security Operations & Security Awareness Training

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 65 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SECURITY OPERATIONS AND ADMINISTRATION

View all reviews

