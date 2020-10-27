MC
Oct 26, 2020
I really enjoyed this valuable online course and I learned a lot. Presentations are clear and very informative. I strongly recommend this training course.
HS
Apr 5, 2020
It s a brilliant course comprised of minute details in small packet and learners will get a complete overview of the systems.\n\nHighly Recommended.
By Melecio D C•
Oct 27, 2020
I really enjoyed this valuable online course and I learned a lot. Presentations are clear and very informative. I strongly recommend this training course.
By Adel A A•
Jan 31, 2021
Im glade to be on of coursear student I have learned a lot of things and thanks for all the experience you gave us much appreciated
By Borne D•
Mar 16, 2020
Covers everything the young IT security professional should know - Masterfully compiled and presented.
By ANSHLESH S•
May 24, 2018
The course is very effective in teaching application of knowledge to Practice. It is very well structured, very impressively conducted, keeps the interest in the subject alive and encourages the participant to keep going. it gives a good overview of the necessary aspects of Information Security and certainly instills the sense of security in the participants mind. Kudos to the Instructor and the Coursera Community.
By Arnold M•
Mar 28, 2020
I learnt a lot of what takes place in security administration and security operations in organisations. I can confidently work with security policies, physical security, code of ethics and access controls. It is a good course for anyone interested in blue teaming.
By Antonios E A•
May 31, 2020
It was an excellent experience and I believe that in the future must be given more emphasis to physical security and operations, CCTV awareness and training, and biometrics!
By Harish S•
Apr 6, 2020
It s a brilliant course comprised of minute details in small packet and learners will get a complete overview of the systems.
Highly Recommended.
By Robert T•
Apr 28, 2020
Great course with applicable examples and data that applies to everyday security operations.
By Gavin B•
Jul 5, 2018
Thank you. Great course. The instructor breaks everything down, and makes it easy to learn.
By Muhammad B•
Jan 25, 2022
This course is a good introduction for the 8 domains to get an SSCP certification
By Sukhpal S•
Dec 30, 2020
Thanks for this opportunity. Learned a lot. Appriciated.
By Ketu P•
Jun 14, 2020
very good course ..what a great deep knowledge covers
By Hakim A•
Feb 18, 2021
it is was fun course, I have learned a lot. Thanks
By Vishal K•
Apr 8, 2020
Good! Skill brushed up and things got revised.
By Siayetzi S•
Jul 31, 2019
A very educational and easy to follow course.
By Ernest D•
Mar 28, 2019
the course is in depth and easy to understand
By Anuj K•
Sep 30, 2020
I will rate In one word that is Excellent
By Collins M•
May 25, 2020
Special thanks to all my instructor.
By Rohan P•
Jan 10, 2021
Career upgrade after this course
By Mashal K•
Dec 12, 2019
Informative and interesting
By DEEPAK J•
Jun 15, 2020
only theory
no practical
By AbdulKhader H•
Sep 11, 2020
Excellent Trainer...
By MOHAMMED V S•
Apr 30, 2022
5 star excellent
By SAMUEL B•
Aug 6, 2019
very good course
By Amit U•
Jan 17, 2020
Good to improve