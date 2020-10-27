Chevron Left
Security Operations and Administration by (ISC)²

About the Course

Security operations and administration is the task of identifying an organization's information assets and the documentation needed for policy implementation, standards, procedures, and guidelines to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability. You will understand the process necessary for working with management and information owners, custodians, and users so that proper data classifications are defined. This will ensure the proper handling of all hard copy and electronic information. The Security operations and Administration course addresses basic security concepts and the application of those concepts in the day to day operation and administration of enterprise computer systems and the information that they host.Ethical considerations in general, and the (ISC)2 Code of Ethics in particular, provide the backdrop for any discussion of information security and SSCP candidates will be tested on both. Information security professionals often find themselves in positions of trust and must be beyond reproach in every way.Several core principles of information security stand above all others and this domain covers these principles in some depth. It can be said that the CIA triad of confidentiality, integrity and availability forms the basis for almost everything that we do in information security and the SSCP candidate must not only fully understand these principles but be able to apply them in all situations. additional security concepts covered in this domain include privacy, least privilege, non-repudiation and the separation of duties. Course Objectives 1. Define Code of Ethics 2. Describe the security concepts 3. Document and operate security controls 4. Describe the asset management process 5. Implement compliance controls 6. Assess compliance controls 7. Describe the change management process 8. Contribute to the security awareness training program 9. Contribute to physical security operations...

MC

Oct 26, 2020

I really enjoyed this valuable online course and I learned a lot. Presentations are clear and very informative. I strongly recommend this training course.

HS

Apr 5, 2020

It s a brilliant course comprised of minute details in small packet and learners will get a complete overview of the systems.\n\nHighly Recommended.

By Melecio D C

Oct 27, 2020

By Adel A A

Jan 31, 2021

Im glade to be on of coursear student I have learned a lot of things and thanks for all the experience you gave us much appreciated

By Borne D

Mar 16, 2020

Covers everything the young IT security professional should know - Masterfully compiled and presented.

By ANSHLESH S

May 24, 2018

The course is very effective in teaching application of knowledge to Practice. It is very well structured, very impressively conducted, keeps the interest in the subject alive and encourages the participant to keep going. it gives a good overview of the necessary aspects of Information Security and certainly instills the sense of security in the participants mind. Kudos to the Instructor and the Coursera Community.

By Arnold M

Mar 28, 2020

I learnt a lot of what takes place in security administration and security operations in organisations. I can confidently work with security policies, physical security, code of ethics and access controls. It is a good course for anyone interested in blue teaming.

By Antonios E A

May 31, 2020

It was an excellent experience and I believe that in the future must be given more emphasis to physical security and operations, CCTV awareness and training, and biometrics!

By Harish S

Apr 6, 2020

By Robert T

Apr 28, 2020

Great course with applicable examples and data that applies to everyday security operations.

By Gavin B

Jul 5, 2018

Thank you. Great course. The instructor breaks everything down, and makes it easy to learn.

By Muhammad B

Jan 25, 2022

This course is a good introduction for the 8 domains to get an SSCP certification

By Sukhpal S

Dec 30, 2020

Thanks for this opportunity. Learned a lot. Appriciated.

By Ketu P

Jun 14, 2020

very good course ..what a great deep knowledge covers

By Hakim A

Feb 18, 2021

it is was fun course, I have learned a lot. Thanks

By Vishal K

Apr 8, 2020

Good! Skill brushed up and things got revised.

By Siayetzi S

Jul 31, 2019

A very educational and easy to follow course.

By Ernest D

Mar 28, 2019

the course is in depth and easy to understand

By Anuj K

Sep 30, 2020

I will rate In one word that is Excellent

By Collins M

May 25, 2020

Special thanks to all my instructor.

By Rohan P

Jan 10, 2021

Career upgrade after this course

By Mashal K

Dec 12, 2019

Informative and interesting

By DEEPAK J

Jun 15, 2020

only theory

no practical

By AbdulKhader H

Sep 11, 2020

Excellent Trainer...

By MOHAMMED V S

Apr 30, 2022

5 star excellent

By SAMUEL B

Aug 6, 2019

very good course

By Amit U

Jan 17, 2020

Good to improve

