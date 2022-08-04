- Asset
- Risk Management
- Access Control
- Security Software
- Cloud Computing Security
- Wireless Security
- Incident Detection and Response
(ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)
Applied Learning Project
Each course includes a case study that will require students to put into practice the knowledge they have gained throughout each course. Successful completion of course projects will require the basic understanding of the topics covered and the ability to relate those topics to the real world. The objective of each project is to determine whether students have understood course concepts and are able to use them in a real world setting.
