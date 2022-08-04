About this Specialization

9,309 recent views
Pursue better IT security job opportunities and prove knowledge with confidence. The SSCP Professional Training Certificate shows employers you have the IT security foundation to defend against cyber attacks – and puts you on a clear path to earning SSCP certification. Learn on your own schedule with 120-day access to content aligned with the latest (ISC)2 SSCP exam domains. We’re offering the complete online self-paced program for only $1,000 – a $200 savings when you get all domains bundled together. 3 Steps to Career Advancement 1. Register for the course 2. Gain access for 120 days 3. Register and sit for the SSCP certification exam Upon completing the SSCP Professional Certificate, you will: 1. Complete six courses of preparing you to sit for the Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP) certification exam as outlined below. Course 1 - Access Controls Course 2 - Security Operations and Administration Course 3 - Risk Identification, Monitoring, and Analysis/Incident Response and Recovery Course 4 - Cryptography Course 5 - Network and Communication Security Course 6 - Systems and Application Security 2. Receive a certificate of program completion. 3. Understand how to implement, monitor and administer an organization’s IT infrastructure in accordance with security policies and procedures that ensure data confidentiality, integrity and availability.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 8 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Introducing Security: Aligning Asset and Risk Management

4.6
stars
25 ratings
Course2

Course 2

Risk Management: Use of Access Controls to Protect Assets

Course3

Course 3

Cryptography

4.7
stars
197 ratings
Course4

Course 4

Securing Software, Data and End Points

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

(ISC)²

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder