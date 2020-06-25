About this Course

Course 5 of 6 in the
(ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
(ISC)²

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Understand Security Issues Related to Networks

7 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 168 min), 23 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Protect Telecommunications Technologies and Control Network Access

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 88 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Operate and Configure Network-Based Security Devices

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 62 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Manage LAN-Based Security and Implement and Operate Wireless Technologies

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 68 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz

