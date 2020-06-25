Module Topics: OSI and TCP/IP Models, Internet Protocol (IP) Networking, Network Topographies and Relationship, Commonly Used Ports and Protocols, and HTTP Proxying. OSI and TCP/IP Models include OSI Model, Layer 1: Physical Layer, Layer 2: Data-Link Layer, Layer 3: Network Layer, Layer 3 Protocols, Layer 4: Transport Layer, Layer 4 Protocols, Layer 5: Session Layer, Layer 6: Presentation Layer, Layer 6 Sublayers, Layer 6 Protocols, Layer 7: Application Layer, Layer 7 Protocols, and TCP/IP Reference Model. In Internet Protocol (IP) Networking you will learn about Network Classes, IPv6, Transmission Control Protocol (TCP), User Datagram Protocol (UDP), Internet-Intranet, Extranet, Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP), Ping of Death, ICMP Redirect Attack, Ping Scanning, Traceroute Exploitation, and Remote Procedure Calls (RPC). In Network Topographies and Relationship you will learn about Bus, Tree, Ring, Mesh, Star, Unicast, Multicast, and Broadcast Transmissions, Circuit-Switched Networks, Packet-Switched Networks, Switched Virtual Circuits (SVCs) and Permanennt Virtual Circuits (PVCs), Carrier Sense Multiple Access (CSMA), Polling, Token Passing,Eethernet (IEEE 802.3), Token Ring (IEEE 802.5), Fiber Distributed Data Interface (FDDI), Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), and Local Area Network (LAN). In Commonly Used Ports and Protocols you will learn about Domain Name Service (DNS), DNS Quick Reference, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), LDAP Quick Reference, Network Basic Input Output System (NetBIOS), NetBIOS Quick Reference, Network Information Service (NIS), NIS+, Common Internet File System (CIFS)/Server Message Block (SMB), CIFS/SMB Quick Reference, Network File System (NFS), NFS Quick Reference, Simple Mail transfer Protocol (SMTP) and Enhanced Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (ESMTP), Comparing SMTP and ESMTP, File Transfer Protocol (FTP), FTP Quick Reference, Transfer Modes, Anonymous FTP, TFTP Quick Reference, Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP), and HTTP Quick Reference. In HTTP Proxying you will learn about Anonymizing Proxies, Open Proxy Servers, Content Filtering, HTTP Tunneling, Implication of Multilayer Protocols, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), SCADA System Components, SCADA Attacks, Defensive Actions, and Modbus.