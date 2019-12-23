MK
Dec 22, 2019
In-depth knowledge of how networks and communication security is administered and the issues that affect it. I highly recommend this course.
GB
Jul 2, 2018
Great course. The instructor was clearly a subject matter expert who broke it down so it was easy to understand. Thank you.
By Moses W K•
Dec 23, 2019
By Bishwajit P G•
Jan 26, 2019
fantastic course
By Robert T•
Jun 4, 2020
This was an excellent course. The materials and topics used enabled me to gain a much better understanding of securing company networks. I can immediately apply the newly acquired knowledge in my date to date job activities.
I definitely recommend you take this course.
By Gavin B•
Jul 3, 2018
By Borne D•
Mar 16, 2020
Covers everything the young IT security professional should know - Masterfully compiled and presented.
By MOGOLO M•
Mar 26, 2020
I have learned a lot from this course and am ready to practice everything i have a learned
By Md F•
May 7, 2022
Amazing course. I have learned a lot from this course. This course was very important to me as a cyber security student. The network and its security are discussed in detail in this course. Thank You so much ISC For this valuable course. And thanks so much to the Coursera platform for giving me this opportunity.
By GILBERT A•
Dec 22, 2020
AM REALLY HUMBLED FOR THE OPPORTUNITY THAT YOU GAVE ME.
MAY THE ALMIGHTY GOD BLESS YOU
By rashi d•
Mar 22, 2019
It was really a good and beneficial course. I literally have learned many new things.
By Maksim Y•
Mar 25, 2019
Great course to refresh networking knowledge and improve security knowledge.
By Amit J•
Nov 10, 2021
A vast description of Network and security knowledge understood well .
By AMER A S•
Oct 26, 2018
thanks for this great knowledge that you granted me in my like
By Alex C•
Nov 25, 2020
I like the lectures, well informed and great explanations.
By Muhammad B•
Jan 25, 2022
Complete foundation of Network and Communciation Security
By Shivakanth P K•
Jan 24, 2021
Great resources and explanation, informative and helpful
By Ketu P•
Jun 25, 2020
very good cover all fundamentals of network and security
By GANA A M•
Jul 13, 2020
A great course to learn as an IT expert.
I love it.
By Wajiha B•
Jan 25, 2022
It was really a great course. I learned alot
By Infomist T•
Jul 17, 2020
very helpful for me and for my future
By Cagatay B•
Aug 20, 2021
It was very clear. Thanks.
By Guy G•
Aug 28, 2018
Extremely detailed course.
By Rohan P•
Mar 3, 2021
Just the right difficulty
By mowled k•
May 17, 2020
well explained and easy
By Mohamed E•
Apr 24, 2019
it was a great journey
By AbdulKhader H•
Sep 14, 2020
Excellent Trainer