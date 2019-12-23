Chevron Left
4.8
stars
205 ratings
39 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Networks and Communications Security Course! In the Networks and Communications Security Course, you will learn about the network structure, data transmission methods, transport formats, and the security measures used to maintain integrity, availability, authentication, and confidentiality of the information being transmitted. Concepts for both public and private communication networks will be discussed. Course Objectives 1. Describe network-related security issues 2. Identify protective measures for telecommunication technologies 3. Define processes for controlling network access 4. Identify processes for managing LAN-based security 5. Describe procedures for operating and configuring networked-based security devices 6. Define procedures to implement and operate wireless technologies...

By Moses W K

Dec 23, 2019

In-depth knowledge of how networks and communication security is administered and the issues that affect it. I highly recommend this course.

By Bishwajit P G

Jan 26, 2019

fantastic course

By Robert T

Jun 4, 2020

This was an excellent course. The materials and topics used enabled me to gain a much better understanding of securing company networks. I can immediately apply the newly acquired knowledge in my date to date job activities.

I definitely recommend you take this course.

By Gavin B

Jul 3, 2018

Great course. The instructor was clearly a subject matter expert who broke it down so it was easy to understand. Thank you.

By Borne D

Mar 16, 2020

Covers everything the young IT security professional should know - Masterfully compiled and presented.

By MOGOLO M

Mar 26, 2020

I have learned a lot from this course and am ready to practice everything i have a learned

By Md F

May 7, 2022

Amazing course. I have learned a lot from this course. This course was very important to me as a cyber security student. The network and its security are discussed in detail in this course. Thank You so much ISC For this valuable course. And thanks so much to the Coursera platform for giving me this opportunity.

By GILBERT A

Dec 22, 2020

AM REALLY HUMBLED FOR THE OPPORTUNITY THAT YOU GAVE ME.

MAY THE ALMIGHTY GOD BLESS YOU

By rashi d

Mar 22, 2019

It was really a good and beneficial course. I literally have learned many new things.

By Maksim Y

Mar 25, 2019

Great course to refresh networking knowledge and improve security knowledge.

By Amit J

Nov 10, 2021

A vast description of Network and security knowledge understood well .

By AMER A S

Oct 26, 2018

thanks for this great knowledge that you granted me in my like

By Alex C

Nov 25, 2020

I like the lectures, well informed and great explanations.

By Muhammad B

Jan 25, 2022

Complete foundation of Network and Communciation Security

By Shivakanth P K

Jan 24, 2021

Great resources and explanation, informative and helpful

By Ketu P

Jun 25, 2020

very good cover all fundamentals of network and security

By GANA A M

Jul 13, 2020

A great course to learn as an IT expert.

I love it.

By Wajiha B

Jan 25, 2022

It was really a great course. I learned alot

By Infomist T

Jul 17, 2020

very helpful for me and for my future

By Cagatay B

Aug 20, 2021

It was very clear. Thanks.

By Guy G

Aug 28, 2018

Extremely detailed course.

By Rohan P

Mar 3, 2021

Just the right difficulty

By mowled k

May 17, 2020

well explained and easy

By Mohamed E

Apr 24, 2019

it was a great journey

By AbdulKhader H

Sep 14, 2020

Excellent Trainer

