Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
(ISC)² Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP)
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

(ISC)²

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Understand and Apply Fundamental Concepts of Cryptography

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 90 min), 15 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Understand Requirements for Cryptography

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 87 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Operate and Implement Cryptographic System

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Cryptography Case Study

1 hour to complete

