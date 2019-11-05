Module Topics: Salting, Symmetric/Asymmetric Cryptography, Non-Repudiation, Methods of Cryptanalytic Attack, Data Sensitivity and Regulatory Requirements, End-User Training. In data Sensitivity and Regulatory Requirements. In Symmetric/Asymmetric Cryptography you will learn about encryption and decryption, symmetric cryptography, out-of-band key distribution, advantages and disadvantages of DES, double DES, meet-in-the-middle, triple DES (3DES), advanced encryption standard (AES), Counter Mode with Cipher Block Chaining Message Authentication Code Protocol (CCMP), and how CCMP works, Rijndael. In Additional algorithms you will learn about International Data Encryption Algorithm (IDEA), CAST, Secure and Fast Encryption Routine (SAFER), Blowfish, Twofish, RC5, RC4, advantages and disadvantages of symmetric algorithms, asymmetric cryptography, asymmetric algorithms, confidential messages, open message, confidential messages with proof of origin, RSA, attacking RSA, Diffie–Hellmann Algorithm, El Gamal, Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC), advantages and disadvantages of asymmetric key algorithms, hybrid cryptography, message digests, message authentication code (MAC), HMAC, digital signatures, and Non-Repudiation. In methods of Cryptanalytic Attack you will learn about chosen plain-text, Social engineering for key discovery, brute force, differential cryptanalysis, linear cryptanalysis, Algebraic, rainbow table, ciphertext-only attack, known plaintext, frequency analysis, chosen cipher-text, birthday attack, dictionary attack, replay attack, reverse engineering, and temporary files. In Data Sensitivity and Regulatory Requirements you will learn about data classification examples, protected data examples, non-sensitive data examples, legislative and regulatory compliance, United States example, privacy requirements compliance, and European Data Protection Directive. In End-User Training you will learn about security awareness training topics.