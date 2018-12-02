Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cryptography by (ISC)²

4.8
stars
174 ratings
34 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Cryptography! Cryptography is the practice and study of techniques for securing communications in the presence of third parties. You will learn how to protect information in order to ensure its integrity, confidentiality, authenticity, and non-repudiation. You will come out with a basic understanding of cryptographic concepts and how to apply them, implement secure protocols, key management concepts, key administration and validation, and Public Key Infrastructure. Course Objectives 1. Apply the fundamental concepts of cryptography 2. Describe the difference between symmetric and asymmetric cryptography 3. Define the basic requirements for cryptography 4. Identify processes to support secure protocols 5. Describe the process for implementing cryptographic systems 6. Define key management concepts 7. Define Public Key Infrastructure 8. Identify processes for key administration and validation 9. Describe the implementation of secure protocols...

Top reviews

MK

Nov 5, 2019

One of the most important security topics for CIA, Authentication & Non-repudiation. Absolutely must have knowledge as a security stakeholder. Practical skills throughout the course. Thanks.

VS

May 17, 2020

Excellent course to obtain the basic concepts of Cryptography, stepping stone for all Security courses!

By Ahmed M A E

Dec 2, 2018

If you have an IT bachelor degree, then don't enroll in it.

It's only theoretical, and doesn't deserve $200.

By FAROOQ K

Sep 3, 2019

IT HAS BEEN TWO DAYS AND THE FINAL ASSIGNEMENT ANS PEER REVIEWS WOULD NOT START OR DISPLAY ANYTHING. No information who to call or contact to resolve. Waste of $200

By Shivakanth P K

Aug 29, 2020

Great course content, interactive, instructor is very knowledgeable and quiz after every module is good to assess our-self with the concepts which we learned and project is something unique experience when it compare to any online training program, Overall its a great learning experience. Thank you the entire team of Coursera and ISC2.

By ROBERTO S H V

May 3, 2020

A very good course to learn about cryptography, very simple with a lot of knowledge. Regarding teacher is very practical have a lot of examples. Regarding the information it has the possibility to take notes, download information and have a summary of the videos also you can see the text of the speaker.

By Nosakhere D H

Mar 11, 2020

There was nothing easy about this course, perhaps that is what makes it so good. There is a lot of information to process, I have a better understanding of cryptography and the role it plays in maintianing information integrity and confidentiality.

By Borne D

Mar 16, 2020

Covers everything the young IT security professional should know - Masterfully compiled and presented.

By Johannes B W

Oct 28, 2020

I learn a new knowledge called Cryptography where I never learn it before. Thank you (ISC)2!

By AMER A S

Jan 16, 2019

interns of telecommunication this is the best very nice one out

By Muhammad B

Jan 25, 2022

Its give me strength of forwarding to Information security

By KUPPUSAMY

Jan 23, 2022

VERY HELPFUL MY CAREER . THANK YOU COURSERA AND TEAM....

By ALBESHER, S A O

Feb 12, 2021

its was great but it's take long time to understand

By Qazi F

Nov 21, 2019

Excellent Course , Learned allot from this course

By Ionut M C

May 28, 2019

Great instructor, enjoyed the course so much!

By Jonas G

Nov 22, 2021

Muito bom o módulo, o mais difícil até agora

By Ketu P

Jun 23, 2020

Cover good basic knowledge of cryptography

By Vishal K

Apr 8, 2020

Excellent one! Good for skill brushup

By Subramanian V

Jan 29, 2019

Adam Gordon's Lectures are awesome

By Rohan P

Mar 18, 2021

Just the right difficulty!

By AbdulKhader H

Sep 14, 2020

Excellent Trainer

By Bishwajit P G

May 12, 2019

best course ever

By Jethro C

May 14, 2020

Excelente curso

By Cristian L C T

Dec 30, 2020

Excellente !

By shahad a

Feb 22, 2021

Well done

