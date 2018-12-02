MK
Nov 5, 2019
One of the most important security topics for CIA, Authentication & Non-repudiation. Absolutely must have knowledge as a security stakeholder. Practical skills throughout the course. Thanks.
VS
May 17, 2020
Excellent course to obtain the basic concepts of Cryptography, stepping stone for all Security courses!
By Ahmed M A E•
Dec 2, 2018
If you have an IT bachelor degree, then don't enroll in it.
It's only theoretical, and doesn't deserve $200.
By FAROOQ K•
Sep 3, 2019
IT HAS BEEN TWO DAYS AND THE FINAL ASSIGNEMENT ANS PEER REVIEWS WOULD NOT START OR DISPLAY ANYTHING. No information who to call or contact to resolve. Waste of $200
By Shivakanth P K•
Aug 29, 2020
Great course content, interactive, instructor is very knowledgeable and quiz after every module is good to assess our-self with the concepts which we learned and project is something unique experience when it compare to any online training program, Overall its a great learning experience. Thank you the entire team of Coursera and ISC2.
By ROBERTO S H V•
May 3, 2020
A very good course to learn about cryptography, very simple with a lot of knowledge. Regarding teacher is very practical have a lot of examples. Regarding the information it has the possibility to take notes, download information and have a summary of the videos also you can see the text of the speaker.
By Nosakhere D H•
Mar 11, 2020
There was nothing easy about this course, perhaps that is what makes it so good. There is a lot of information to process, I have a better understanding of cryptography and the role it plays in maintianing information integrity and confidentiality.
By Moses W K•
Nov 6, 2019
By Vijay S•
May 18, 2020
By Borne D•
Mar 16, 2020
Covers everything the young IT security professional should know - Masterfully compiled and presented.
By Johannes B W•
Oct 28, 2020
I learn a new knowledge called Cryptography where I never learn it before. Thank you (ISC)2!
By AMER A S•
Jan 16, 2019
interns of telecommunication this is the best very nice one out
By Muhammad B•
Jan 25, 2022
Its give me strength of forwarding to Information security
By KUPPUSAMY•
Jan 23, 2022
VERY HELPFUL MY CAREER . THANK YOU COURSERA AND TEAM....
By ALBESHER, S A O•
Feb 12, 2021
its was great but it's take long time to understand
By Qazi F•
Nov 21, 2019
Excellent Course , Learned allot from this course
By Ionut M C•
May 28, 2019
Great instructor, enjoyed the course so much!
By Jonas G•
Nov 22, 2021
Muito bom o módulo, o mais difícil até agora
By Ketu P•
Jun 23, 2020
Cover good basic knowledge of cryptography
By Vishal K•
Apr 8, 2020
Excellent one! Good for skill brushup
By Subramanian V•
Jan 29, 2019
Adam Gordon's Lectures are awesome
By Rohan P•
Mar 18, 2021
Just the right difficulty!
By AbdulKhader H•
Sep 14, 2020
Excellent Trainer
By Bishwajit P G•
May 12, 2019
best course ever
By Jethro C•
May 14, 2020
Excelente curso
By Cristian L C T•
Dec 30, 2020
Excellente !
By shahad a•
Feb 22, 2021
Well done