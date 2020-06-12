DK
Mar 8, 2019
really worth attending this course, there is so much information available for security professionals. This course is adding weight to my skills and understanding of Cloud and Applications security.
VM
Jan 28, 2020
systems and application security nice course. this provides the best knowledge and awareness about systems and application security.
By Robert T•
Jun 12, 2020
This was an excellent course. I recommend anyone take it that is in the security support role.
By Borne D•
Mar 16, 2020
Awesome course. Lots of detail covering each topic. Even with my close to 30 years of experience in IT GRC I learned a great deal from this training. The content is well presented and not boring or dragging the subject. Love the way the presenters hair is more and more loose as the presentations progress - due to his presentations being performed with so much enthusiasm. I am already busy with the rest of the courses related to SSCP certification training from (ISC)2 on Coursera
Well done guys!!!
By Moses W K•
Jun 23, 2020
This course is broad, involving, and beneficial to any IT professional as it covers a broad and wide range of IT security domains. You might need the official course book to follow with assignments. I highly recommended it.
By Deepak K•
Mar 8, 2019
By Vijender M•
Jan 29, 2020
By JOEL A•
May 17, 2020
El curso me ayudo a poder comprender los tipos de malcode y la forma de como prevenir y mitigar estos ataques.
By Miguel A P S•
Jun 9, 2020
curso bueno y completo que toca todos los puntos de la aplciacione y componentes perifericos de red
By Gavin B•
Jul 5, 2018
Thank you. Great course. The instructor breaks everything down, and makes it easy to learn.
By Md. F B•
Aug 22, 2019
It was a great and effective learning. Every course topics are described beautifully.
By Rahul D•
May 7, 2021
Enjoyed learning new concept which were explained very nicely by the instructor.
By AMER A S•
Jan 16, 2019
infect systems and application security is the recruisal of all courses in sscp
By Muhammad B•
Jan 25, 2022
Best course regarding System and application security alot of learning matrial
By Ajay D V•
Sep 14, 2021
Application security provides you the knowledge to stand out of the crowd
By Khadija A A A N•
Aug 26, 2020
This was a very informative and interested course, thank
By BOGIREDDY L S C•
Jan 31, 2022
Usefull course to my CSE cybesecurity future
By Asad N•
Jun 27, 2020
Excellent course. Outstanding author.
By Daniele B•
Oct 5, 2020
Very Intensive but very important
By Ghazanfar A•
Jun 11, 2020
i,m more learning in this course.
By Wezzie•
May 16, 2022
Course is very informative.
By SUNDARRAJAN S C•
May 6, 2022
it was very good course
By Abdullah B M•
Mar 7, 2021
Easy, simple, and clear
By AbdulKhader H•
Sep 14, 2020
Excellent Trainer
By Ketu P•
Jul 4, 2020
very good course
By SAMUEL B•
Oct 31, 2019
very good course
By Ranjeet K•
Jun 25, 2019
Great Learning..