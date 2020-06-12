Chevron Left
Back to Systems and Application Security

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Systems and Application Security by (ISC)²

4.8
stars
128 ratings
34 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Systems and Application Security Course! In the Systems and Application Security Course, you will gain an understanding of computer code that can be described as harmful or malicious. Both technical and non-technical attacks will be discussed. You will learn how an organization can protect itself from these attacks. You will learn concepts in endpoint device security, cloud infrastructure security, securing big data systems, and securing virtual environments. Objectives 1. Identify malicious code activity 2. Describe malicious code and the various countermeasures 3. Describe the processes for operating endpoint device security 4. Define mobile device management processes 5. Describe the process for configuring cloud security 6. Explain the process for securing big data systems 7. Summarize the process for securing virtual environments...

Top reviews

DK

Mar 8, 2019

really worth attending this course, there is so much information available for security professionals. This course is adding weight to my skills and understanding of Cloud and Applications security.

VM

Jan 28, 2020

systems and application security nice course. this provides the best knowledge and awareness about systems and application security.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 35 Reviews for Systems and Application Security

By Robert T

Jun 12, 2020

This was an excellent course. I recommend anyone take it that is in the security support role.

By Borne D

Mar 16, 2020

Awesome course. Lots of detail covering each topic. Even with my close to 30 years of experience in IT GRC I learned a great deal from this training. The content is well presented and not boring or dragging the subject. Love the way the presenters hair is more and more loose as the presentations progress - due to his presentations being performed with so much enthusiasm. I am already busy with the rest of the courses related to SSCP certification training from (ISC)2 on Coursera

Well done guys!!!

By Moses W K

Jun 23, 2020

This course is broad, involving, and beneficial to any IT professional as it covers a broad and wide range of IT security domains. You might need the official course book to follow with assignments. I highly recommended it.

By Deepak K

Mar 8, 2019

really worth attending this course, there is so much information available for security professionals. This course is adding weight to my skills and understanding of Cloud and Applications security.

By Vijender M

Jan 29, 2020

systems and application security nice course. this provides the best knowledge and awareness about systems and application security.

By JOEL A

May 17, 2020

El curso me ayudo a poder comprender los tipos de malcode y la forma de como prevenir y mitigar estos ataques.

By Miguel A P S

Jun 9, 2020

curso bueno y completo que toca todos los puntos de la aplciacione y componentes perifericos de red

By Gavin B

Jul 5, 2018

Thank you. Great course. The instructor breaks everything down, and makes it easy to learn.

By Md. F B

Aug 22, 2019

It was a great and effective learning. Every course topics are described beautifully.

By Rahul D

May 7, 2021

Enjoyed learning new concept which were explained very nicely by the instructor.

By AMER A S

Jan 16, 2019

infect systems and application security is the recruisal of all courses in sscp

By Muhammad B

Jan 25, 2022

Best course regarding System and application security alot of learning matrial

By Ajay D V

Sep 14, 2021

Application security provides you the knowledge to stand out of the crowd

By Khadija A A A N

Aug 26, 2020

This was a very informative and interested course, thank

By BOGIREDDY L S C

Jan 31, 2022

Usefull course to my CSE cybesecurity future

By Asad N

Jun 27, 2020

Excellent course. Outstanding author.

By Daniele B

Oct 5, 2020

Very Intensive but very important

By Ghazanfar A

Jun 11, 2020

i,m more learning in this course.

By Wezzie

May 16, 2022

Course is very informative.

By SUNDARRAJAN S C

May 6, 2022

it was very good course

By Abdullah B M

Mar 7, 2021

Easy, simple, and clear

By AbdulKhader H

Sep 14, 2020

Excellent Trainer

By Ketu P

Jul 4, 2020

very good course

By SAMUEL B

Oct 31, 2019

very good course

By Ranjeet K

Jun 25, 2019

Great Learning..

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder