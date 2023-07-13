This is the second course in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply for an entry-level cybersecurity job. You’ll build on your understanding of the topics that were introduced in the first Google Cybersecurity Certificate course.
Play It Safe: Manage Security Risks
What you'll learn
Identify the primary threats, risks, and vulnerabilities to business operations
Examine how organizations use security frameworks and controls to protect business operations
Define commonly used Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools
Use a playbook to respond to threats, risks, and vulnerabilities
There are 4 modules in this course
You will gain understanding of the CISSP’s eight security domains. Then, you'll learn about primary threats, risks, and vulnerabilities to business operations. In addition, you'll explore the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Risk Management Framework (RMF) and the steps of risk management.
You will focus on security frameworks and controls, along with the core components of the confidentiality, integrity, and availability (CIA) triad. You'll learn about Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) security principles and security audits.
You will explore industry leading security information and event management (SIEM) tools that are used by security professionals to protect business operations. You'll learn how entry-level security analysts use SIEM dashboards as part of their every day work.
You'll learn about the purposes and common uses of playbooks. You'll also explore how cybersecurity professionals use playbooks to respond to identified threats, risks, and vulnerabilities.
7 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
