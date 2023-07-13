Google
Play It Safe: Manage Security Risks
Google

Play It Safe: Manage Security Risks

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(5,861 reviews)

|

98%

Beginner level
No prior experience required
11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify the primary threats, risks, and vulnerabilities to business operations

  • Examine how organizations use security frameworks and controls to protect business operations

  • Define commonly used Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools

  • Use a playbook to respond to threats, risks, and vulnerabilities

Skills you'll gain

There are 4 modules in this course

You will gain understanding of the CISSP’s eight security domains. Then, you'll learn about primary threats, risks, and vulnerabilities to business operations. In addition, you'll explore the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Risk Management Framework (RMF) and the steps of risk management.

What's included

10 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

You will focus on security frameworks and controls, along with the core components of the confidentiality, integrity, and availability (CIA) triad. You'll learn about Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) security principles and security audits.

What's included

11 videos6 readings6 quizzes1 plugin

You will explore industry leading security information and event management (SIEM) tools that are used by security professionals to protect business operations. You'll learn how entry-level security analysts use SIEM dashboards as part of their every day work.

What's included

7 videos4 readings3 quizzes

You'll learn about the purposes and common uses of playbooks. You'll also explore how cybersecurity professionals use playbooks to respond to identified threats, risks, and vulnerabilities.

What's included

7 videos5 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

