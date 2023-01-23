Chevron Left
This is the second course in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills you need to apply for an entry-level cybersecurity job. You’ll build on your understanding of the topics that were introduced in the first Google Cybersecurity Certificate course. In this course, you will take a deeper dive into concepts introduced in the first course, with an emphasis on how cybersecurity professionals use frameworks and controls to protect business operations. In particular, you'll identify the steps of risk management and explore common threats, risks, and vulnerabilities. Additionally, you'll explore Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) data and use a playbook to respond to identified threats, risks, and vulnerabilities. Finally, you will take an important step towards becoming a cybersecurity professional and practice performing a security audit. Google employees who currently work in cybersecurity will guide you through videos, provide hands-on activities and examples that simulate common cybersecurity tasks, and help you build your skills to prepare for jobs. Learners who complete this certificate will be equipped to apply for entry-level cybersecurity roles. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will: - Identify the common threats, risks, and vulnerabilities to business operations. - Understand the threats, risks, and vulnerabilities that entry-level cybersecurity analysts are most focused on. - Comprehend the purpose of security frameworks and controls. - Describe the confidentiality, integrity, and availability (CIA) triad. - Explain the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) framework. - Explore and practice conducting a security audit. - Use a playbook to respond to threats, risks, and vulnerabilities....
By Qadry

Jan 22, 2023

The course is an excellent follow-up to the first course in the certificate, building on the concepts introduced and diving deeper into the frameworks and controls used by cybersecurity professionals to protect business operations. It covers a wide range of topics including risk management, common threats and vulnerabilities, and security information and event management. Additionally, the course provides a valuable opportunity to practice performing a security audit, an important step towards becoming a cybersecurity professional.

The course is well-structured and easy to follow, and the hands-on activities and examples provided were especially beneficial in helping me understand the concepts covered. I highly recommend this course to anyone interested in pursuing a career in cybersecurity.

By Robert B

Feb 20, 2023

This course, as in the others in this specialization, presents a very good outline of the subject matter. The quizzes and activities can be completed using the information given within the course. That information is organized well and is well and clearly presented. However, it is important to take the reading assignments seriously. This course is a start. It sets the learner on a path. To get the full value of the course, the learner will need to go beyond the material within the course and follow up on the references cited in the reading assignments.

By Sarah A S

Jan 22, 2023

Great course which give an overview of assessing and managing information security risks using standard information security frameworks. Learning about the existence of info sec standards is important for individuals new to info sec to understand the motivation behind their programs.

By Kaiquan M

Mar 23, 2023

Google Cybersecurity Specialisation Course 2 was good in covering:

-CISSP 8 security domains

-threat vs risk vs vulnerability because of a threat

-Confidentiality-Integrity-Availability CIA Triad

-NIST Risk Management framework 5 functions

By Jenifur N

Jan 23, 2023

I like the way the contents are structured. Specially the flashcards styles learning tools and the readings after he Lectures were really helpful and resourceful. I like to to learn the concepts or STIEM and Playbook most.

By W a

Jan 23, 2023

This was very good course for understanding SIEM Tools, Audit process and Playbooks. I highly recommend this course based on the content and tests.

By Ben K

Jan 22, 2023

This course on managing security risks contains a lot of valuable learnings and is designed well for an optimal learning experience.

By James K

Feb 1, 2023

Really interesting information that was relevant to my role and also provided a great fundamental understanding

By Andreja Š

Jan 22, 2023

I liked the course. The material was clear and it was fun to learn even the hard material using flashcards.

By Michael P

Jan 23, 2023

Really great course that teaches you the ins and outs of playbooks and the life cycle of an incident.

By Jean-Luc B

Feb 18, 2023

Great course. Recommended. This course deepens the subjects introduced in the previous course.

By Jorge E C R

Jan 22, 2023

As the course itself says: keep it simple. It's simple and easy to understand.

By Hunter M

Jan 24, 2023

Great introduction to the different security domains, frameworks and tools.

By Dauda S

Feb 16, 2023

This is a good course to learn the basics of protecting yourself online

By Doreen M K

Feb 17, 2023

Very nice introduction to Managing Security Risk.

By Mr. A L C

Jan 22, 2023

excellent content and delivery

By Syed M I S

Feb 12, 2023

Exceptional. Loved it.

By James M

Jan 22, 2023

Very interesting. If a person wants to learn it is there for them.

By PJ

Jan 19, 2023

Would have preferred more indepth hands-on coverage of splunk

