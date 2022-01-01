About this Specialization

4,613 recent views
This specialization in intended for IT professionals, computer programmers, managers, IT security professionals who like to move up ladder, who are seeking to develop network system security skills. Through four courses, we will cover the Design and Analyze Secure Networked Systems, Develop Secure Programs with Basic Cryptography and Crypto API, Hacking and Patching Web Applications, Perform Penetration Testing, and Secure Networked Systems with Firewall and IDS, which will prepare you to perform tasks as Cyber Security Engineer, IT Security Analyst, and Cyber Security Analyst. The learning outcomes of this specialization include: you should be able to create public/private keys, certificate requests, install/sign/verify them for web server and client authentication, secure emails, and code signing. you should be able to write secure web apps with Crypto API to implement the confidentiality, integrity, and availability basic security services. you should be able to hack web applications with vulnerabilities and patch them. you should be able to apply penetration testing tool to exploit vulnerable systems. you should be able to crack passwords given the hashes in password file using AWS P2 GPU. you should be able to configure firewall and IDS for secure network systems you should be able to specify effective security policies and implement efficient enforcement procedures by applying security design principles for securing network systems.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Design and Analyze Secure Networked Systems

3.8
stars
187 ratings
57 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Basic Cryptography and Programming with Crypto API

4.3
stars
67 ratings
14 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Hacking and Patching

3.9
stars
221 ratings
59 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Secure Networked System with Firewall and IDS

3.8
stars
48 ratings
8 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder