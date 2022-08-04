Welcome to course 1 of 5 of this Specialization, Security Principles.
After completing this course, the participant will be able to: Discuss the foundational concepts of cybersecurity principles. - Recognize foundational security concepts of information assurance. - Define risk management terminology and summarize the process. - Relate risk management to personal or professional practices. - Classify types of security controls. - Distinguish between policies, procedures, standards, regulations and laws. - Demonstrate the relationship among governance elements. - Analyze appropriate outcomes according to the canons of the (ISC)2 Code of Ethics when given examples. - Practice the terminology and review security principles. Agenda Course Introduction Module 1: Information Assurance Module 2: Risk Management Process Module 3: Security Controls Module 4: Governance Module 5: (ISC)2 Code of Ethics Module 6: Course Summary This training is for IT professionals, career changers, college students, recent college graduates, advanced high school students and recent high school graduates looking to start their path toward cybersecurity leadership by taking the Certified in Cybersecurity entry-level exam. There are no prerequisites to take the training or the exam. It is recommended that candidates have basic Information Technology (IT) knowledge. No work experience in cybersecurity or formal education diploma/degree is required.