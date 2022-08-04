About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Certified in Cybersecurity Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Asset
  • Cryptography
  • Data Security
  • security
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
Course Introduction

Week 2
Understanding Data Security and Encryption

Week 3
Controls and Asset Management

Week 4
Best Practice Security Policies

