Certified in Cybersecurity Specialization
Advance Your IT Career with Cybersecurity Skills. Gain Flexibility with Self-Paced Learning
Demonstrate that you have foundational knowledge of industry terminology, network security, security operations and policies and procedures.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course includes a case study that will require students to put into practice the knowledge they have gained throughout each course. Successful completion of course projects will require the basic understanding of the topics covered and the ability to relate those topics to the real world. The objective of each project is to determine whether students have understood course concepts and are able to use them in a real world setting.
No experience required.
No experience required.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Security Principles
Welcome to course 1 of 5 of this Specialization, Security Principles.
Incident Response, BC, and DR Concepts
Welcome to course 2 of 5 of this Specialization, Incident Response, BC, and DR Concepts.
Access Control Concepts
Welcome to course 3 of 5 of this Specialization, Access Control Concepts.
Network Security
Welcome to course 4 of 5 of this Specialization, Network Security.
(ISC)²
(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)2 offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, programmatic approach to security. www.isc2.org
