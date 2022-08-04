Learner Reviews & Feedback for Security Operations by (ISC)²
About the Course
Welcome to course 5 of 5 of this Specialization, Security Operations.
This course focuses our attention on the day-to-day, moment-by-moment active use of the security controls and risk mitigation strategies that an organization has in place. We will explore ways to secure the data and the systems they reside on, and how to encourage secure practices among people who interact with the data and systems during their daily duties.
After completing this course, the participant will be able to:
Explain concepts of security operations.
- Discuss data handling best practices.
- Identify important concepts of logging and monitoring.
- Summarize the different types of encryption and their common uses.
- Describe the concepts of configuration management.
- Explain the application of common security policies.
- Discuss the importance of security awareness training.
- Practice the terminology of and review the concepts of network operations.
Agenda
Course Introduction
Module 1: Understanding Data Security and Encryption
Module 2: Controls and Asset Management
Module 3: Best Practice Security Policies
Module 4: Understand Security Education Training and Awareness (SETA)
Module 5: Security Operations Review
Final Assessment
This training is for IT professionals, career changers, college students, recent college graduates, advanced high school students and recent high school graduates looking to start their path toward cybersecurity leadership by taking the Certified in Cybersecurity entry-level exam.
There are no prerequisites to take the training or the exam. It is recommended that candidates have basic Information Technology (IT) knowledge. No work experience in cybersecurity or formal education diploma/degree is required....