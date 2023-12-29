Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of cybersecurity. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills like cryptography, network security, and security risk assessment to get job-ready in less than 4 months, with no prior experience required.
Cybersecurity specialists help protect the security of an organization’s infrastructure, network, applications, and data. This program will teach you the essential skills employers are seeking for entry level cybersecurity specialists roles including intrusion detection, to analyze events that occur and mitigate threats. This program will not only help you start your career in cybersecurity, but also provides a strong foundation for future career development in other paths such as computer science, software development, or information technology.
You’ll also learn to comprehensively assess client computer systems, pinpoint vulnerabilities in security infrastructure, and design and deploy robust solutions. Upon completion, you’ll have a portfolio of projects and a Professional Certificate from IBM to showcase your expertise. You’ll also earn an IBM Digital badge and will gain access to resources to help you in your job search, including interview preparation. Additionally you will have built a solid foundation of the knowledge tested in the ISC2 Certified in Cybersecurity examination.
For a limited time those completing this PC will receive free of charge access to the ISC2 Certified in Cybersecurity Exam.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout this program, you’ll complete hands-on projects and gain a firm grasp on the required technical skills to prepare you for a cybersecurity specialist role.
Projects:
Install essential updates, anti-virus software, and Windows Defender firewall to enhance system security
Manage browser privacy settings to safeguard your online activities
Use hardware components and device managers to manage devices
Troubleshoot network issues
Identify job postings that match the specific skills and qualifications required for various cybersecurity roles
The Cybersecurity Capstone project will give you hands-on practice on developing and implementing a robust security plan to protect your system, its data, and network from cyber-attacks.
The Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) Practice Assessment will help you prepare for the CC exam.