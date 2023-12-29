IBM
Launch your career as a Cybersecurity Specialist. Gain the in-demand skills and hands-on experience to get job-ready in less than 4 months. No prior experience required.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

IBM Skills Network Team
Dee Dee Collette
Rav Ahuja

Professional Certificate - 12 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.8

(198 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Recognize the importance of data security and integrity and identify preferred practices for authentication, encryption, and device security.

  • Develop working knowledge of different security threats, breaches, malware, social engineering, and other attack vectors.

  • Master the most up-to-date practical skills and knowledge cybersecurity specialists use in their daily roles.

  • Identify types of network (cyber) threats and attacks and leverage common tools to prevent these threats.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Professional Certificate - 12 course series

Introduction to Cybersecurity Careers

Course 17 hours4.7 (87 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Compare the roles and responsibilities of various careers within the cybersecurity field and how to progress from one level to the next level.

  • Map IT fundamental skills, technical skills, and soft skills to the different job roles at various levels in cybersecurity.

  • Identify the required certifications such as Security+, A+, CISSP, and CEH   for different job roles and the contents of each certification.

  • Discover the right role for you in cybersecurity and learn how to prepare for your chosen career path.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Security Incident Management
Category: Cybersecurity
Category: Breach (Security Exploit)
Category: security analyst
Category: cyber attack

Introduction to Hardware and Operating Systems

Course 217 hours4.8 (1,019 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Demonstrate an understanding of operating system fundamentals.

  • Recognize desktop and laptop hardware components and devices.

  • Identify and describe internal desktop and laptop computer components, interfaces, and peripherals.

  • Explain basic workstation setup, locate operating system settings, and identify good troubleshooting practices.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Risk
Category: security
Category: governance
Category: Information Assurance

Introduction to Software, Programming, and Databases

Course 318 hours4.7 (253 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Classify, install, configure, and manage software including mobile platforms.

  • Discuss cloud computing and web browser concepts.

  • Explain software development models, techniques, and concepts.

  • Describe fundamental database management concepts.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cybersecurity
Category: Cybersecurity Careers
Category: Information Security (INFOSEC)
Category: CompTIA Certifications
Category: ISC2 certifications

Introduction to Networking and Storage

Course 412 hours4.7 (350 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Identify wired and wireless network types, explain physical and logical topology, differentiate network cable types and what each is used for.

  • List common network devices. Discover what packets are and how IP addresses work, and explain what protocols are and why models are necessary.

  • Determine how to set up and encrypt networks and mobile devices. Diagnose connectivity issues and utilize the command prompt and Windows Settings.

  • List network drive types, explain RAM, ROM, and RAID, and troubleshoot storage issues. Explain STaaS, and define file, block, and object storage.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Technical Support
Category: Operating Systems
Category: Troubleshooting
Category: hardware
Category: IT Fundamentals

Introduction to Cloud Computing

Course 512 hours4.6 (5,587 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Define cloud computing and explain essential characteristics, history, the business case for cloud, and the emerging technologies enabled by cloud

  • Describe the cloud service models- IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and cloud deployment models- Public, Private, Hybrid; explain cloud infrastructure components

  • Explain emerging Cloud related trends including HybridMulticloud, Microservices, Serverless, Cloud Native, DevOps, and Application Modernization

  • List and describe services of popular cloud platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and others

Skills you'll gain

Category: Wireless Networks
Category: Network Troubleshooting
Category: Network Architecture
Category: Cloud Storage
Category: Networking Hardware

Introduction to Cybersecurity Essentials

Course 612 hours4.8 (461 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Recognize the importance of data security, maintaining data integrity, and confidentiality

  • Demonstrate the installation of software updates and patches

  • Identify preferred practices for authentication, encryption, and device security

  • Discuss types of security threats, breaches, malware, social engineering, and other attack vectors

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cyberattacks
Category: Network Security
Category: Threat

Security Principles

Course 75 hours4.7 (280 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cybersecurity
Category: Cryptography
Category: Cyberattacks
Category: Information Security (INFOSEC)
Category: Application Security

Incident Response, BC, and DR Concepts

Course 82 hours4.8 (155 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Logical Controls
Category: administrative controls
Category: Physical Controls

Access Control Concepts

Course 94 hours4.9 (68 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Security Incident Management
Category: Business Continuity
Category: Disaster Recovery

Network Security

Course 108 hours4.8 (112 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Asset
Category: Cryptography
Category: Data Security
Category: security

Security Operations

Course 118 hours4.6 (59 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software Application Development
Category: Computer Programming
Category: Software Development Process
Category: Database basics
Category: IT Fundamentals

Cybersecurity Capstone: Breach Response Case Studies

Course 1215 hours4.8 (1,385 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cloud Computing
Category: Hybrid Multicloud
Category: Devops
Category: Iaas PaaS Saas
Category: Cloud Native

