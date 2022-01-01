- Subnetwork
- Cybersecurity
- Enterprise System
- Linux
- Information Security (INFOSEC)
Computer Security and Systems Management Specialization
Practical Application to System Management. Learn how to securely design and manage enterprise systems utilizing mainstream operating systems
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will design, build, operate and maintain various components of a simulated enterprise computing environment while focusing on core components that make organizations run securely. Learners will assess real world environments and scenarios according to industry best practices.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Enterprise System Management and Security
The world runs on computers. Your watch, your TV, your car. You might be familiar on how to operate each of these. Your home computer you are even more familiar with operating it. But what does it take to really take computer systems to the next level? - The enterprise level. In this course we discuss what makes home computing systems different from enterprise computing systems. This course will also help you prepare and design your own home lab to explore enterprise operating systems.
Windows Server Management and Security
Microsoft Windows has been at the forefront of enterprise computing for several decades. What most office workers see is the desktop side – such as Windows 7, 8 or 10. This course explores what it takes to design and build the server side of Windows in an enterprise environment. This course will explore everything from Windows Server installation to configuring users, to hardening the server operating system itself.
Linux Server Management and Security
Whether you are accessing a bank website, Netflix or your home router, chances are that your computer is interacting with a Linux system. The world runs on Linux. In this course, we will dive into how Linux works from an enterprise perspective.
Planning, Auditing and Maintaining Enterprise Systems
Good system management not only requires managing the systems themselves, but requires careful planning to make systems interact with each other, auditing of the systems once the systems are built, and proactive maintenance of all systems. Organizations also rely on organizational policies, such as Acceptable Use Policies to bolster the technical aspect of system management.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
