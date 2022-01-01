About this Specialization

There are a growing number of exciting, well-paying jobs in today’s security industry that do not require a traditional college degree. Forbes estimates that there will be as many as 3.5 million unfilled positions in the industry worldwide by 2021! One position with a severe shortage of skills is as a cybersecurity analyst. Throughout this specialization, you will learn concepts around digital forensics, penetration testing and incident response. You will learn about threat intelligence and tools to gather data to prevent an attack or in the event your organization is attacked. You will have the opportunity to review some of the largest breach cases and try your hand at reporting on a real world breach. The content creators and instructors are architects , Security Operation Center (SOC) analysts, and distinguished engineers who work with cybersecurity in their day to day lives at IBM with a worldwide perspective. They will share their skills which they need to secure IBM and its clients security systems. The completion of this specialization also makes you eligible to earn the System Analyst Fundamentals IBM digital badge. More information about the badge can be found here: https://www.youracclaim.com/org/ibm/badge/security-analyst-fundamentals
