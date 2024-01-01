Manish Kumar holds a PhD in Computer Science from Bangalore University, Bangalore. He is working as a faculty in the Department of Computer Applications, M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bangalore, India. His area of specialization is Information Security and Digital Forensics. He has many research papers on his credit published in reputed conferences and Journals. Apart from academia, he is actively involved in Research and Consultancy. He regularly delivers hands-on workshops, technical talks, and training for Academic Institutions, Researchers, Faculty Members, Law Enforcement agencies, and Judiciary. He is a technical expert member in various committees formed by Government agencies to establish the cyber forensics labs for law enforcement agencies. He is a life member of the Computer Society of India (CSI), The Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), Member of International Associations of Engineers (IAE), and Senior Member of ACM.